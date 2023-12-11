https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/waning-funding-us-voters-and-gop-aligned-on-ukraine-aid-1115517968.html

Waning Funding: US Voters and GOP Aligned on Ukraine Aid

Almost half of American voters believe Washington's aid for Ukraine is excessive. The survey results were released ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to DC to lobby for more assistance.

2023-12-11T06:10+0000

Forty-eight percent of respondents said the US is spending "too much" on Ukraine and its military, with 27 percent believing Washington is spending "the right amount" and only 11 percent saying the aid provided is "not enough," according to a poll conducted by the Financial Times and Michigan Ross.Republican voters make up the largest group (65 percent) of those who say the Biden administration's aid to Ukraine goes too far; 52 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats feel the same way.The findings come amid President Joe Biden's ceaseless attempts to persuade American congressmen to pass a $110 billion package that includes about $61.4 billion for Kiev and $14 billion for military aid to Israel, among other security issues.Last week, Senate Republicans blocked Biden's package, which called for tougher security reforms at the southern border. The upper chamber failed to reach the 60-vote threshold to advance the bill. For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson issued an ultimatum to Team Biden last Tuesday regarding additional funding for Kiev. He sent a letter to the White House stating that aid to Ukraine is "dependent on the enactment of transformative changes to our nation's border security laws". The speaker's letter came in response to a warning from the Office of Management and Budget that the US would run out of aid money for Ukraine by the end of 2023.On Sunday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky in DC on December 12 to "underscore the unwavering US commitment" to Kiev's military efforts. It's expected that the Ukrainian leader will lobby for more funding for Ukraine, as US lawmakers risk leaving Capitol Hill for the winter recess without passing any funding for Kiev.Meanwhile, it's not just aid to Ukraine that's been met with skepticism by US voters: according to the Michigan Ross Poll, 40% of American voters think the military and financial aid the United States provides to Israel is also excessive.US media reports suggest that the growing opposition to military aid to Israel and Ukraine may be related to domestic economic concerns, as only 25 percent of respondents believe the US economy is in "good" or "excellent" shape. Similarly, only 17 percent of American voters say they are "better off" financially since Joe Biden became president, while a staggering 53 percent say they are "worse off. According to the US press, this sentiment spells trouble for Biden's re-election prospects in 2024.

