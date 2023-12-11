https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/spacex-to-launch-us-militarys-secret-space-plane-monday-after-delay-1115525974.html

SpaceX to Launch US Military's Secret ‘Space Plane’ Monday After Delay

SpaceX plans to utilize its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket system to enable the Orbital Test Vehicle to operate in "new orbitals regimes."

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch the Boeing manufactured X-37B space plane for the US Space Force on Monday after a 24-hour delay due to inclement weather prevented a Sunday launch.SpaceX is expected to livestream the launch, which is planned for a 10-minute window that opens at 8:14 pm EST (01:14 am GMT). The X-37B will be launched with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket system.While much of the mission remains classified, a release from Space Force revealed that the mission’s objectives include “operating in new orbital regimes” presumably referring to higher orbits further from Earth. That could account for why the OTV-7 launch requires more powerful rockets than its predecessors.Another stated goal is “experimenting with space domain awareness technologies” and when combined with the X-37B’s cargo bay, could indicate that sophisticated, possibly heavy, equipment is on board, requiring the extra lift.One unclassified project known to be a part of the USSF-52 mission is NASA’s Seed-2 project, which will look at the effects of space radiation and long-term space travel on plant seeds.The previous OTV launch, the OTV-6, concluded in November 2022, successfully landing after spending 908 days in orbit. Like OTV-7, one of its experiments also tested the effects of space travel on plant seeds.The USSF-52 mission is scheduled to launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex-39A, roughly 15 miles north of Cape Canaveral.

