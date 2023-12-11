https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/spacex-to-launch-us-militarys-secret-space-plane-monday-after-delay-1115525974.html
SpaceX to Launch US Military's Secret ‘Space Plane’ Monday After Delay
SpaceX to Launch US Military's Secret ‘Space Plane’ Monday After Delay
SpaceX plans to utilize its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket system to enable the Orbital Test Vehicle to operate in "new orbitals regimes."
2023-12-11T21:22+0000
2023-12-11T21:22+0000
2023-12-11T21:20+0000
military
spacex
nasa
otv
atlas
falcon heavy
kennedy space center
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096812730_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_0a3db3590caf82cfadd20ed492d33f16.jpg
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch the Boeing manufactured X-37B space plane for the US Space Force on Monday after a 24-hour delay due to inclement weather prevented a Sunday launch.SpaceX is expected to livestream the launch, which is planned for a 10-minute window that opens at 8:14 pm EST (01:14 am GMT). The X-37B will be launched with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket system.While much of the mission remains classified, a release from Space Force revealed that the mission’s objectives include “operating in new orbital regimes” presumably referring to higher orbits further from Earth. That could account for why the OTV-7 launch requires more powerful rockets than its predecessors.Another stated goal is “experimenting with space domain awareness technologies” and when combined with the X-37B’s cargo bay, could indicate that sophisticated, possibly heavy, equipment is on board, requiring the extra lift.One unclassified project known to be a part of the USSF-52 mission is NASA’s Seed-2 project, which will look at the effects of space radiation and long-term space travel on plant seeds.The previous OTV launch, the OTV-6, concluded in November 2022, successfully landing after spending 908 days in orbit. Like OTV-7, one of its experiments also tested the effects of space travel on plant seeds.The USSF-52 mission is scheduled to launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex-39A, roughly 15 miles north of Cape Canaveral.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-space-force-deployment-aimed-at-preparing-preemptive-attack---north-korean-researcher-1114064749.html
atlas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096812730_79:0:879:600_1920x0_80_0_0_55ff71136eaa8c2c2cd592a8dfa9af43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spacex launch today, orbital test vehicle, x-37b, space launches today, where to watch spacex launch
spacex launch today, orbital test vehicle, x-37b, space launches today, where to watch spacex launch
SpaceX to Launch US Military's Secret ‘Space Plane’ Monday After Delay
Little is known about the largely classified mission, USSF-52, or its X-37B space plane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). Similar in shape and design to NASA’s iconic Space Shuttle, the X-37B is tiny in comparison, with a wingspan of 15 feet and a length of 29 feet. NASA’s space shuttle was 122 feet long and had a wingspan of 78 feet.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch the Boeing manufactured X-37B space plane for the US Space Force on Monday after a 24-hour delay due to inclement weather prevented a Sunday launch.
“Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night,” the company wrote on X. “The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs.”
SpaceX is expected to livestream the launch, which is planned for a 10-minute window that opens at 8:14 pm EST (01:14 am GMT). The X-37B will be launched with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket system.
This is the seventh OTV mission, OTV-1 through OTV-6 used either the United Launch Atlas V rockets or SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets for liftoff.
The Falcon Heavy rockets utilizes three Falcon 9 rockets during its first stage. The Falcon Heavy outperforms both systems used in previous OTV missions.
While much of the mission remains classified, a release from Space Force revealed that the mission’s objectives include “operating in new orbital regimes” presumably referring to higher orbits further from Earth. That could account for why the OTV-7 launch requires more powerful rockets than its predecessors.
Another stated goal is “experimenting with space domain awareness technologies” and when combined with the X-37B’s cargo bay, could indicate that sophisticated, possibly heavy, equipment is on board, requiring the extra lift.
One unclassified project known to be a part of the USSF-52 mission is NASA’s Seed-2 project, which will look at the effects of space radiation and long-term space travel on plant seeds.
The previous OTV launch, the OTV-6, concluded in November 2022, successfully landing after spending 908 days in orbit. Like OTV-7, one of its experiments also tested the effects of space travel on plant seeds.
The USSF-52 mission is scheduled to launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex-39A, roughly 15 miles north of Cape Canaveral.