https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/this-is-false-us-shoots-down-reports-troops-being-sent-to-israel-lebanon-border-1115527961.html
'This is False': US Shoots Down Reports Troops Being Sent to Israel-Lebanon Border
'This is False': US Shoots Down Reports Troops Being Sent to Israel-Lebanon Border
Reports that the United States is deploying troops to the Israel-Lebanon border is false and Washington is not preparing to take such action, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-12-11T23:21+0000
2023-12-11T23:21+0000
2023-12-11T23:18+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
us
lebanon
us soldiers
military deployment
us national security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg
Citing sources, the Al-Hadath TV channel earlier reported that US troops would be deployed on the Israeli side of Israel's border with Lebanon.The recent claims comes months after previous reports of a looming troop deployment prompted the US Department of Defense to issue a statement underscoring that no decision had been made to specifically send troops to Israeli territory.In fact, one report claimed an estimated 5,000 US soldiers had participated in an overnight ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.Days after Hamas' surprise October attack, the US put some 2,000 service members on high alert over concerns the conflict would spread further into the region. However, officials have noted any deployment would not put troops into direct combat positions but on an advising role.Of the roughy 2,000-strong group, officials later dispatched some 300 troops as a means of deterring outside groups from escalating regional tensions after leadership sought to quell repeat attacks against military bases in Iraq and Syria housing American forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/total-of-5000-us-soldiers-partook-in-israels-overnight-raid-in-northern-gaza---reports-1114553591.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_182:0:1918:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_6a99a9753eb8590be530fbc2398971d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, white house national security council, is biden white house sending us troops to israel-lebanon border, us troop deployments to the middle east
palestine-israel conflict, white house national security council, is biden white house sending us troops to israel-lebanon border, us troop deployments to the middle east
'This is False': US Shoots Down Reports Troops Being Sent to Israel-Lebanon Border
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Reports that the United States is deploying troops to the Israel-Lebanon border is false and Washington is not preparing to take such action, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.
Citing sources, the Al-Hadath TV channel earlier reported that US troops would be deployed on the Israeli side of Israel's border with Lebanon.
"This is false. The US is not preparing to deploy troops to the Israel-Lebanon border," the spokesperson said.
The recent claims comes months after previous reports of a looming troop deployment prompted the US Department of Defense to issue a statement underscoring that no decision had been made to specifically send troops to Israeli territory.
In fact, one report claimed an estimated 5,000 US soldiers had participated in an overnight ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.
Days after Hamas' surprise October attack, the US put some 2,000 service members on high alert over concerns the conflict would spread further into the region. However, officials have noted any deployment would not put troops into direct combat positions but on an advising role.
Of the roughy 2,000-strong group, officials later dispatched some 300 troops as a means of deterring outside groups from escalating regional tensions after leadership sought to quell repeat attacks against military bases in Iraq and Syria housing American forces.