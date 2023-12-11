https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/this-is-false-us-shoots-down-reports-troops-being-sent-to-israel-lebanon-border-1115527961.html

'This is False': US Shoots Down Reports Troops Being Sent to Israel-Lebanon Border

'This is False': US Shoots Down Reports Troops Being Sent to Israel-Lebanon Border

Reports that the United States is deploying troops to the Israel-Lebanon border is false and Washington is not preparing to take such action, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

2023-12-11T23:21+0000

2023-12-11T23:21+0000

2023-12-11T23:18+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

us

lebanon

us soldiers

military deployment

us national security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg

Citing sources, the Al-Hadath TV channel earlier reported that US troops would be deployed on the Israeli side of Israel's border with Lebanon.The recent claims comes months after previous reports of a looming troop deployment prompted the US Department of Defense to issue a statement underscoring that no decision had been made to specifically send troops to Israeli territory.In fact, one report claimed an estimated 5,000 US soldiers had participated in an overnight ground offensive into the Gaza Strip.Days after Hamas' surprise October attack, the US put some 2,000 service members on high alert over concerns the conflict would spread further into the region. However, officials have noted any deployment would not put troops into direct combat positions but on an advising role.Of the roughy 2,000-strong group, officials later dispatched some 300 troops as a means of deterring outside groups from escalating regional tensions after leadership sought to quell repeat attacks against military bases in Iraq and Syria housing American forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/total-of-5000-us-soldiers-partook-in-israels-overnight-raid-in-northern-gaza---reports-1114553591.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, white house national security council, is biden white house sending us troops to israel-lebanon border, us troop deployments to the middle east