https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/uk-to-transfer-2-sandown-class-minehunter-ships-to-ukraine-1115518239.html

UK to Transfer 2 Sandown-Class Minehunter Ships to Ukraine

UK to Transfer 2 Sandown-Class Minehunter Ships to Ukraine

UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps will confirm the transfer of the vessels to Ukraine later in the day, the statement read. He is also scheduled to confirm further details of UK military support to Ukraine.

2023-12-11T06:10+0000

2023-12-11T06:10+0000

2023-12-11T06:10+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

royal navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106965/70/1069657028_0:95:1024:671_1920x0_80_0_0_c46690bb0eee39fdcf74c0e760b39876.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government announced on Monday the transfer of two Sandown-class minehunter ships to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of a new maritime coalition with Norway designed to provide further support to Kiev. "Two Royal Navy minehunter ships are being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a move to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea," the UK government said in a statement. The transfer of the minehunter ships will come as London is launching its new Maritime Capability Coalition with Oslo, the UK government added. "The new Maritime Capability Coalition will build the support that the UK, Norway, and others are providing to Ukraine. This will be long term to help Ukraine transform its navy, making it more compatible with western allies, more interoperable with NATO, and bolstering security in the Black Sea," the statement read. Western countries, including the United Kingdom and Norway, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/nato-refusing-ukrainian-membership-as-alliance-has-no-power-to-confront-russia-1115310516.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/is-ukraine-aid-dead-analyst-notes-growing-political-opposition-to-us-support-1115441694.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, uk ukraine, minehunter ships, ukraine minehunting