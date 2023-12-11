https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/uniparty-republicans-eager-to-send-ukraine-all-the-money-biden-wants-1115524426.html
'Uniparty Republicans’ Eager to Send Ukraine 'All the Money Biden Wants'
As political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon explained to Sputnik, the Republican members of the Senate are “Uniparty members in good standing” and “would send Ukraine all the money Biden wants without a qualm.”
Ever since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, Hungary has been vocal at its criticism of the EU leadership’s eagerness to support the regime in Kiev and antagonize Russia to the detriment of European nations’ economies.
Having repeatedly criticized Europe’s financial and military support of Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also made it clear that he is against Brussels' recent motions to consider admitting Ukraine into the EU.
At least one Western media outlet has also recently sounded an alarm about a two-day event hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, which takes place as the matter of US support for Ukraine hangs in the balance amid the ongoing congressional debates.
According to The Guardian, some of the participants of the event - whose attendees include Republican members of Congress and members of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs - are expected to hold some sort of “closed-door talks” that may or may not be related to pulling the plug on US military support for Ukraine.
As political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon explained to Sputnik, conservative members of the US Congress seem to “like and admire Orban,” not to mention that the Republicans “envy” the Hungarian prime minister for “accomplishing policy goals they are too weak and cowardly to attempt.”
That said, Shannon argued that Orban has no leverage when it comes to US support for Ukraine and thus has no means of affecting Washington’s decision on whether to continue bankrolling Kiev or not.
He also verbally savaged the Republican members of the Senate, branding them “Uniparty members in good standing” and claiming that they “would send Ukraine all the money Biden wants without a qualm.”
“The GOP ‘leadership’ has been to Ukraine to support Zelensky. The holdup is in the House,” Shannon remarked.
At this time, the Republican Party’s stance on US backing of Ukraine depends on the “conservatives in the House” of Representatives, Shannon said, adding that “it’s hard to predict how long they will stand firm.”
“They are alone and isolated and that is a difficult spot,” he added.