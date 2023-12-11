https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-in-south-korea-during-training---reports-1115516310.html

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea on Monday morning during training, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, adding that the pilot ejected.

2023-12-11T02:00+0000

2023-12-11T02:00+0000

2023-12-11T02:00+0000

military

us

south korea

yellow sea

f-16

f-16 fighter jet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_132:0:1869:977_1920x0_80_0_0_baddefe375461e4835f816ccca217a9d.jpg

The jet crashed after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, the report said. It is not yet known whether the pilot survived, the report added.

south korea

yellow sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-16, f-16 fighter jet, air base, us army, us aircraft, un air base, us base, us military