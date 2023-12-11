International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-in-south-korea-during-training---reports-1115516310.html
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports
A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea on Monday morning during training, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, adding that the pilot ejected.
2023-12-11T02:00+0000
2023-12-11T02:00+0000
military
us
south korea
yellow sea
f-16
f-16 fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_132:0:1869:977_1920x0_80_0_0_baddefe375461e4835f816ccca217a9d.jpg
The jet crashed after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, the report said. It is not yet known whether the pilot survived, the report added.
south korea
yellow sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_349:0:1652:977_1920x0_80_0_0_02ca0bd6556eab46e7268ae3cec2c8f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-16, f-16 fighter jet, air base, us army, us aircraft, un air base, us base, us military
f-16, f-16 fighter jet, air base, us army, us aircraft, un air base, us base, us military

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports

02:00 GMT 11.12.2023
© AP Photo / Toby TalbotIn this Dec. 2001 file photograph, an F-16 takes off with afterburners glowing loaded with live Sidewinder missiles from the Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt.
In this Dec. 2001 file photograph, an F-16 takes off with afterburners glowing loaded with live Sidewinder missiles from the Air National Guard base in South Burlington, Vt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2023
© AP Photo / Toby Talbot
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW, December 11 (Sputnik) - A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea on Monday morning during training, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, adding that the pilot ejected.
The jet crashed after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, the report said. It is not yet known whether the pilot survived, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала