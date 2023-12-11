https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-in-south-korea-during-training---reports-1115516310.html
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports
A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea on Monday morning during training, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, adding that the pilot ejected.
2023-12-11T02:00+0000
2023-12-11T02:00+0000
2023-12-11T02:00+0000
military
us
south korea
yellow sea
f-16
f-16 fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_132:0:1869:977_1920x0_80_0_0_baddefe375461e4835f816ccca217a9d.jpg
The jet crashed after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, the report said. It is not yet known whether the pilot survived, the report added.
south korea
yellow sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_349:0:1652:977_1920x0_80_0_0_02ca0bd6556eab46e7268ae3cec2c8f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
f-16, f-16 fighter jet, air base, us army, us aircraft, un air base, us base, us military
f-16, f-16 fighter jet, air base, us army, us aircraft, un air base, us base, us military
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea During Training - Reports
Being updated
MOSCOW, December 11 (Sputnik) - A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea on Monday morning during training, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources, adding that the pilot ejected.
The jet crashed after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, the report said. It is not yet known whether the pilot survived, the report added.