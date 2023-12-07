https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-navy-grounds-all-osprey-aircraft-amid-probe-of-deadly-crash-off-japan-coast-1115441994.html
US Navy Grounds All Osprey Aircraft Amid Probe of Deadly Crash Off Japan Coast
The US Navy grounded all Osprey aircraft in light of a probe into a recent Osprey crash that killed eight US service members off the coast of Japan, the US Navy said in a press release.
"Out of an abundance of caution, following the AFSOC operational stand down, NAVAIR is instituting a grounding bulletin for all V-22 Osprey variants Dec. 6. This decision comes after the V-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29, off the shore of Yakushima, Japan," the release said on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential material failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time, the release added.
The US Navy grounded all Osprey aircraft in light of a probe into a recent Osprey crash that killed eight US service members off the coast of Japan, the US Navy said in a press release.