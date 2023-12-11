https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-house-eyeing-vote-to-formalize-biden-impeachment-inquiry-on-wednesday-1115528622.html

US House Eyeing Vote to Formalize Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Wednesday

US House Eyeing Vote to Formalize Biden Impeachment Inquiry on Wednesday

The US House of Representatives is aiming to hold a vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

House Republicans are setting up a vote for Wednesday on a resolution to direct lawmakers to continue investigating Biden for alleged criminal activity, the source said on Monday. Prior to the vote, the resolution is expected to be put before the House Rules Committee on Tuesday.House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the impeachment inquiry, launched earlier this year, is intended to gather evidence to help lawmakers decide whether to pursue impeachment against Biden. The resolution directs the House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight committees to continue their probes into Biden. Lawmakers are investigating alleged criminal activity linked to Biden and his family, including foreign bribery and influence peddling. House Democrats are whipping up opposition to the resolution, the source said.The GOP's impeachment effort can only afford to have three members vote against the inquiry, a slimmer margin of error than initially determined due to the recent ouster of former Rep. George Santos.The Wednesday vote will also be taking place the same day that the president's son, Hunter Biden, is due to provide closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee. The president son, however, has remained adamant that he is seeking an open hearing.

