International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/white-house-stonewalling-biden-impeachment-probe-in-us-house---us-house-speaker-johnson-1115410837.html
White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson
White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson
The White House is impeding the US House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
2023-12-05T16:30+0000
2023-12-05T16:30+0000
americas
mike johnson
joe biden
white house
us
impeachment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_271b4423c7125d64e5248e88536ed61a.jpg
“Right now, the White House is stonewalling that investigation. They’re refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they’ve been subpoenaed. They’re refusing to turn over thousands of documents from the National Archives,” Johnson said during a press conference, when asked about the House impeachment inquiry. Earlier this year, several House panels began investigating the Biden family to determine whether articles of impeachment against the president are warranted. The House of Representatives has a responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor, in case their subpoenas are challenged in court, Johnson said. House lawmakers are set to hold a vote next week on officializing the inquiry. The measure is not an impeachment vote, but rather, to continue the inquiry with maximum constitutional authority, Johnson noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/biden-impeachment-inquiry-republican-duty---us-house-speaker-1115351873.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_315bacf5a21d6eb8ac87fe23bde258cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, biden impeachment, us house speaker, mike johnson, white house
joe biden, biden impeachment, us house speaker, mike johnson, white house

White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson

16:30 GMT 05.12.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyIn this photo made with a slow shutter speed, light rain falls outside the White House, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington.
In this photo made with a slow shutter speed, light rain falls outside the White House, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is impeding the US House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
“Right now, the White House is stonewalling that investigation. They’re refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they’ve been subpoenaed. They’re refusing to turn over thousands of documents from the National Archives,” Johnson said during a press conference, when asked about the House impeachment inquiry.
Earlier this year, several House panels began investigating the Biden family to determine whether articles of impeachment against the president are warranted.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Bidenomics economic plan, at CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, in Pueblo, Colorado, on November 29, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2023
Americas
Republicans Have 'Duty' to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry - US House Speaker
3 December, 06:31 GMT
The House of Representatives has a responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor, in case their subpoenas are challenged in court, Johnson said. House lawmakers are set to hold a vote next week on officializing the inquiry.
The measure is not an impeachment vote, but rather, to continue the inquiry with maximum constitutional authority, Johnson noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала