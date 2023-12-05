https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/white-house-stonewalling-biden-impeachment-probe-in-us-house---us-house-speaker-johnson-1115410837.html

White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson

White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson

The White House is impeding the US House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.

2023-12-05T16:30+0000

2023-12-05T16:30+0000

2023-12-05T16:30+0000

americas

mike johnson

joe biden

white house

us

impeachment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_271b4423c7125d64e5248e88536ed61a.jpg

“Right now, the White House is stonewalling that investigation. They’re refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they’ve been subpoenaed. They’re refusing to turn over thousands of documents from the National Archives,” Johnson said during a press conference, when asked about the House impeachment inquiry. Earlier this year, several House panels began investigating the Biden family to determine whether articles of impeachment against the president are warranted. The House of Representatives has a responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor, in case their subpoenas are challenged in court, Johnson said. House lawmakers are set to hold a vote next week on officializing the inquiry. The measure is not an impeachment vote, but rather, to continue the inquiry with maximum constitutional authority, Johnson noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/biden-impeachment-inquiry-republican-duty---us-house-speaker-1115351873.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, biden impeachment, us house speaker, mike johnson, white house