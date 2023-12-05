https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/white-house-stonewalling-biden-impeachment-probe-in-us-house---us-house-speaker-johnson-1115410837.html
White House ‘Stonewalling’ Biden Impeachment Probe in US House - US House Speaker Johnson
The White House is impeding the US House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
"Right now, the White House is stonewalling that investigation. They're refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they've been subpoenaed. They're refusing to turn over thousands of documents from the National Archives," Johnson said during a press conference, when asked about the House impeachment inquiry. Earlier this year, several House panels began investigating the Biden family to determine whether articles of impeachment against the president are warranted. The House of Representatives has a responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor, in case their subpoenas are challenged in court, Johnson said. House lawmakers are set to hold a vote next week on officializing the inquiry. The measure is not an impeachment vote, but rather, to continue the inquiry with maximum constitutional authority, Johnson noted.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is impeding the US House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday.
“Right now, the White House is stonewalling that investigation. They’re refusing to turn over key witnesses to allow them to testify as they’ve been subpoenaed. They’re refusing to turn over thousands of documents from the National Archives,” Johnson said during a press conference, when asked about the House impeachment inquiry.
Earlier this year, several House panels began investigating the Biden family to determine whether articles of impeachment
against the president are warranted.
The House of Representatives has a responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor, in case their subpoenas are challenged in court, Johnson said. House lawmakers are set to hold a vote next week on officializing the inquiry.
The measure is not an impeachment vote, but rather, to continue the inquiry
with maximum constitutional authority, Johnson noted.