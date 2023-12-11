https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/us-ruling-class-fears-trump-would-withdraw-from-nato-1115515681.html
US Ruling Class Fears Trump Would Withdraw from NATO
US Ruling Class Fears Trump Would Withdraw from NATO
The United States has used the ostensible “alliance” to dominate Europe and threaten Russia for decades.
2023-12-11T01:07+0000
2023-12-11T01:07+0000
2023-12-11T01:07+0000
us
world
donald trump
nato
james stavridis
germany
palestine
us hegemony
nazis
cold war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094975991_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_77e6bac02ae8a8951976d035ece6a17c.jpg
The New York Times – generally considered a mouthpiece for US militarism and ruling class interests – published an article Saturday agonizing over the possibility that former President Trump would withdraw from NATO in a second term.The report, although rife with opinion and speculation, was published as a news item in the Saturday edition of the controversial newspaper.“For 74 years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been America’s most important military alliance,” read the article. The authors went on to suggest there is “enormous uncertainty and anxiety” throughout Europe and among “American supporters of the country’s traditional foreign-policy role” (which has resulted in the death of at least 4.5 million since 2001).Despite NATO’s ostensible existence as an “alliance” between the United States and European countries Stavridis, like every other NATO supreme commander, is American.Benjamin Norton, the founder and editor-in-chief of Geopolitical Economy Report, has derisively labeled the alliance as the “Nazi Arming and Training Organization” for their support of neo-Nazi elements of the current Ukrainian regime. Historically the alliance elevated former German Nazis to key positions of power throughout the Cold War and supported terrorism, assassinations, psychological warfare, and false flag operations through a covert effort known as Operation Gladio.The strategy was duplicated in Latin America where the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) utilized and provided safe haven for former Nazis like Klaus Barbie.Despite ostensibly existing as an anticommunist alliance, NATO remained hostile to Russia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and continued expanding east in violation of the agreement with the country during the final days of the Cold War. Recently the US government-backed Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe laid bare the country’s intention to balkanize Russia in a conference advocating for “decolonization” even as the United States continues to support the "colonization" of the Gaza Strip.Recently the consequences of US hegemony in Europe have been made clear as Germany endures a deep economic crisis brought about by the country’s participation in US-led sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-may-be-supporting-neo-nazis-by-aiding-ukraine-congressmans-letter-to-blinken-and-austin-1113566796.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094975991_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6cfbc7112a3b97198fe02076f28380e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato enlargement, nato expansion, donald trump, nato enhancement, nato threat, nato vs russia, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, neo-nazis, neo-nazi elements, ukrainian nazis, west supports nazism, west supports ukrainian nazis, us supports ukrainian nazis, nato supports ukrainian nazis, western nazis
nato enlargement, nato expansion, donald trump, nato enhancement, nato threat, nato vs russia, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, neo-nazis, neo-nazi elements, ukrainian nazis, west supports nazism, west supports ukrainian nazis, us supports ukrainian nazis, nato supports ukrainian nazis, western nazis
US Ruling Class Fears Trump Would Withdraw from NATO
The United States has used the ostensible “alliance” to dominate Europe and threaten Russia for decades.
The New York Times – generally considered
a mouthpiece for US militarism and ruling class interests – published an article Saturday agonizing over the possibility that former President Trump would withdraw from NATO in a second term.
The report, although rife with opinion and speculation, was published as a news item in the Saturday edition of the controversial newspaper.
“For 74 years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been America’s most important military alliance,” read the article. The authors went on to suggest there is “enormous uncertainty and anxiety” throughout Europe and among “American supporters of the country’s traditional foreign-policy role” (which has resulted in the death of at least 4.5 million
since 2001).
“There is great fear in Europe that a second Trump presidency would result in an actual pullout of the United States from NATO,” said James G. Stavridis, a former NATO supreme allied commander. “That would be an enormous strategic and historic failure on the part of our nation.”
Despite NATO’s ostensible existence as an “alliance” between the United States and European countries Stavridis, like every other NATO supreme commander, is American.
Benjamin Norton, the founder and editor-in-chief of Geopolitical Economy Report, has derisively labeled
the alliance as the “Nazi Arming and Training Organization” for their support of neo-Nazi elements
of the current Ukrainian regime. Historically the alliance elevated former German Nazis to key positions of power throughout the Cold War and supported
terrorism, assassinations, psychological warfare, and false flag operations through a covert effort known as Operation Gladio.
The strategy was duplicated in Latin America where the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) utilized
and provided safe haven for former Nazis like Klaus Barbie.
Despite ostensibly existing as an anticommunist alliance, NATO remained hostile to Russia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and continued expanding east in violation of the agreement with the country during the final days of the Cold War. Recently the US government-backed Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe laid bare the country’s intention to balkanize Russia in a conference advocating for “decolonization”
even as the United States continues to support the "colonization" of the Gaza Strip.
Recently the consequences of US hegemony in Europe have been made clear as Germany endures a deep economic crisis
brought about by the country’s participation in US-led sanctions on Russia.