'Krisenmodus' Crowned Germany's 2023 Word of the Year Amid Economic Troubles

Crises are not a novelty, but 2023 brought them to Germany's doorstep with unabating vigor and impact. Interestingly, a community of linguists captured the essence of these times in just one word.

The German Language Society's jury has selected “Krisenmodus,” meaning “crisis mode,” as Germany’s 2023 word of the year, per a media source.While crises are not a new phenomenon, in 2023, they appear more severe and impactful on the country and its citizens, as observed by a community of linguists.The selection of "Krisenmodus" reflects Germany’s current economic struggles and fiscal difficulties under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's watch.During a 2023 debate on the coronavirus pandemic, a German politician acknowledged, “Crisis mode is a permanent state.”In the broader linguistic landscape of 2023, various words have gained prominence. The Oxford English Dictionary highlighted "Rizz" - short for charisma - as its word of the year, while the Collins Dictionary in Britain chose "AI" (artificial intelligence) for its top spot. Earlier, the Cambridge Dictionary selected the AI-related verb "Hallucinate."

