Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe

Moscow received an official notice from the Danish Prosecutor's office declining Russia's request for legal assistance in the investigation into the explosions the rocked the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed on Tuesday.

"We received from Denmark in December a refusal from the Prosecutor General's Office of this country in response to an appeal from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the legal assistance in the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Zakharova told a briefing. Moscow was not surprised by Copenhagen's decision, the diplomat said, adding that the refusal of legal assistance in the investigation of the sabotage "confirmed the course of the Danish authorities to conceal the truth about the true customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack." The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.

