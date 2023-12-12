International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/denmark-rejects-russias-request-for-legal-aid-in-nord-stream-probe-1115537982.html
Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe
Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe
Moscow received an official notice from the Danish Prosecutor's office declining Russia's request for legal assistance in the investigation into the explosions the rocked the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed on Tuesday.
2023-12-12T13:00+0000
2023-12-12T13:01+0000
nord stream sabotage
denmark
maria zakharova
russia
nord stream 2
nord stream 1
nord stream ag
gas pipeline
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
"We received from Denmark in December a refusal from the Prosecutor General's Office of this country in response to an appeal from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the legal assistance in the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Zakharova told a briefing. Moscow was not surprised by Copenhagen's decision, the diplomat said, adding that the refusal of legal assistance in the investigation of the sabotage "confirmed the course of the Danish authorities to conceal the truth about the true customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack." The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/will-us-investigate-nord-stream-explosions-1114885054.html
denmark
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream explosion, nord stream blast, nord stream investigation, russian gas, russian gas pipeline, denmark, gas pipeline investigation
nord stream explosion, nord stream blast, nord stream investigation, russian gas, russian gas pipeline, denmark, gas pipeline investigation

Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe

13:00 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 12.12.2023)
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow received an official notice from the Danish Prosecutor's office declining Russia's request for legal assistance in the investigation into the explosions the rocked the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed on Tuesday.
"We received from Denmark in December a refusal from the Prosecutor General's Office of this country in response to an appeal from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the legal assistance in the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Zakharova told a briefing.
Moscow was not surprised by Copenhagen's decision, the diplomat said, adding that the refusal of legal assistance in the investigation of the sabotage "confirmed the course of the Danish authorities to conceal the truth about the true customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack."
"Despite the obstacles, the Russian side will continue to seek an effective, transparent and depoliticized investigation of the terrorist attack with the participation of competent Russian agencies, Gazprom, involving, among others, international structures," Zakharova concluded.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Will US Investigate Nord Stream Explosions?
11 November, 12:59 GMT
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала