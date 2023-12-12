https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/denmark-rejects-russias-request-for-legal-aid-in-nord-stream-probe-1115537982.html
Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe
Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe
Moscow received an official notice from the Danish Prosecutor's office declining Russia's request for legal assistance in the investigation into the explosions the rocked the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed on Tuesday.
2023-12-12T13:00+0000
2023-12-12T13:00+0000
2023-12-12T13:01+0000
nord stream sabotage
denmark
maria zakharova
russia
nord stream 2
nord stream 1
nord stream ag
gas pipeline
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
"We received from Denmark in December a refusal from the Prosecutor General's Office of this country in response to an appeal from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the legal assistance in the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines," Zakharova told a briefing. Moscow was not surprised by Copenhagen's decision, the diplomat said, adding that the refusal of legal assistance in the investigation of the sabotage "confirmed the course of the Danish authorities to conceal the truth about the true customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack." The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/will-us-investigate-nord-stream-explosions-1114885054.html
denmark
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream explosion, nord stream blast, nord stream investigation, russian gas, russian gas pipeline, denmark, gas pipeline investigation
nord stream explosion, nord stream blast, nord stream investigation, russian gas, russian gas pipeline, denmark, gas pipeline investigation
Denmark Rejects Russia's Request For Legal Aid in Nord Stream Probe
13:00 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 12.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow received an official notice from the Danish Prosecutor's office declining Russia's request for legal assistance in the investigation into the explosions the rocked the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed on Tuesday.
"We received from Denmark in December a refusal from the Prosecutor General's Office of this country in response to an appeal from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the legal assistance in the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines,"
Zakharova told a briefing.
Moscow was not surprised by Copenhagen's decision, the diplomat said, adding that the refusal of legal assistance in the investigation of the sabotage "confirmed the course of the Danish authorities to conceal the truth about the true customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack
."
"Despite the obstacles, the Russian side will continue to seek an effective, transparent and depoliticized investigation of the terrorist attack with the participation of competent Russian agencies, Gazprom, involving, among others, international structures," Zakharova concluded.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.