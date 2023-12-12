International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/unga-adopts-resolution-demanding-immediate-humanitarian-ceasefire-in-gaza-1115545182.html
UNGA Adopts Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
UNGA Adopts Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza
The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
world
gaza strip
egypt
mauritania
un general assembly
ceasefire
humanitarian
A total of 153 members voted in favor of the resolution proposed by Egypt and Mauritania, while 10 countries voted against the measure and 23 abstained. The resolution "demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and urges all parties to "comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law." The resolution resembles a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution that was vetoed by the United States last week.
gaza strip
egypt
mauritania
UNGA Adopts Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza

21:43 GMT 12.12.2023
© Sputnik / Roman MakhmutovUnited Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
© Sputnik / Roman Makhmutov
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A total of 153 members voted in favor of the resolution proposed by Egypt and Mauritania, while 10 countries voted against the measure and 23 abstained.
The resolution "demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and urges all parties to "comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law."
The resolution resembles a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution that was vetoed by the United States last week.
