Ex-CIA Officer: Ceasefire Veto and White Phosphorus Shells for Israel Show ‘US Isolatation’

The US’ decision to continue arming Israel and Ukraine with weapons banned by international law only shows how isolated and desperate its international position has become, a former senior CIA officer told Sputnik.

Israel has been accused of using white phosphorus munitions several times since the conflict with Hamas began on October 7 - as well as in previous conflicts with the Palestinians and other groups in the region. These accusations have come from locals who witnessed the strikes as well as NGOs like Human Rights Watch. One recent report in particular from a prominent US newspaper shed light that one attack in southern Lebanon in late October included white phosphorus artillery shells supplied to Israel by the United States.The day before the report dropped, the US used its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7. It was the only country to vote against the resolution, and hours after the vote, US Congress used a special emergency power to circumvent normal approval processes and rush $106 million worth of weapons to Israel.Ray McGovern, a former CIA officer who prepared the president’s daily brief during the Ronald Reagan administration, told Sputnik that Washington’s willingness to arm its partners with internationally-banned weapons showed the level of desperation and isolatation it has on the geopolitical stage.“Now, I expect that the [UN] General Assembly to take this up in another day or two, that's a little different. The General Assembly has less teeth in it, less enforcement, less directive power. But it will be very interesting, because I would expect that if some 185 people vote for a ceasefire, and you have the United States and Great Britain and Fiji and the Marianas Islands and maybe Albania voting against the ceasefire - what more need I say about how isolated the United States has become?”He said that there would not be accountability for the use of weapons like white phosphorus “unless Israel loses.”McGovern said he “wouldn’t put it past” men like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to dare to try and give Ukraine “mini-nukes” if the situation became dire enough.“We'll show how strong we are and we won't lose, at least not until after the election,” he said. “That's how bad it is. So when you talk about white phosphorus, it's awful. So when I was in the army, you could use that for illumination, but everyone recognized you can't possibly use that if there were human beings beneath that. "So this is really bad and it shows the lengths to which the Congress will acquiesce in the Zionist-dominated administration - let's be very clear about that, self-proclaimed Zionists, going from Joe Biden to Blinken to Sullivan, to [Under Secretary of State Victoria] Nuland - what they're prepared to do to help their friend [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu.”

