US Senator Says Will Not Take Orders From Zelenskyy Amid Leader’s Trip to Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Mike Lee said in a statement that he will not take orders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the leader visits Washington in an effort to rally support for further Ukraine aid.
“So no one could possibly have a legitimate reason to disagree with Zelenskyy? I can think of plenty of legitimate reasons,” Lee said on Monday, amid a trip by the Ukrainian president to the United States. “It isn’t Zelenskyy’s job to worry about America’s interests. But it is ours — and we won’t be taking orders from him.”
Lee’s statement came in response to a speech by Zelenskyy earlier on Monday, in which he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “inspired” by the US Congress delaying the passage of more aid for Ukraine.
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also used Zelenskyy’s visit to highlight the US’ lack of willingness to support a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
“With Zelenskyy in town and Ukraine money running dry, why doesn’t anyone in Washington talk about a peace treaty with Russia??... Answer: Washington wants war, not peace,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X.
Zelenskyy’s trip comes as US lawmakers consider a multi-billion supplemental funding request from the Biden administration, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. However, Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of border security measures in the bill, delaying its passage.
The Biden administration has warned that the US may run out of resources to support Ukraine if Congress does not approve further assistance.