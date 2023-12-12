https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-senator-says-will-not-take-orders-from-zelenskyy-amid-leaders-trip-to-washington-1115529299.html

US Senator Says Will Not Take Orders From Zelenskyy Amid Leader’s Trip to Washington

US Senator Mike Lee said in a statement that he will not take orders from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the leader visits Washington in an effort to rally support for further Ukraine aid.

Lee’s statement came in response to a speech by Zelenskyy earlier on Monday, in which he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “inspired” by the US Congress delaying the passage of more aid for Ukraine. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also used Zelenskyy’s visit to highlight the US’ lack of willingness to support a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s trip comes as US lawmakers consider a multi-billion supplemental funding request from the Biden administration, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. However, Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of border security measures in the bill, delaying its passage. The Biden administration has warned that the US may run out of resources to support Ukraine if Congress does not approve further assistance.

