https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/us-senate-fails-to-advance-supplemental-funding-request-with-ukraine-israel-aid-1115438920.html
US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid
US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid
The US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion, as congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation.
2023-12-06T22:19+0000
2023-12-06T22:48+0000
Senators rejected a measure on Wednesday evening to begin debate on the bill, which required 60 votes to pass. The legislation is backed by Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House, who have urged Republican lawmakers to hastily pass aid for Ukraine before funding runs out. However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson have called on Democrats to include border security measures in the bill in order to receive Republican support.In October, Democratic US President Joe Biden requested a substantial $106 billion aid package, which included assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, this request did not receive explicit backing from Congress. The House of Representatives, where Republicans have the majority, voted to support only the portion of the package for Israel. On the other hand, the Senate, which is largely under Democratic control, did not approve the initiative. For such a funding request to be viable, it must gain approval from both chambers of Congress as well as the President. Currently, the White House has acknowledged that the funds previously designated for the government in Kiev are nearing depletion, leading to a reduction in arms exports to Ukraine. Amid these developments, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, announced a forthcoming support package of $100 million during his visit to Kiev on November 20. This package, however, is part of funds that had already been approved earlier.
ukraine
US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid

22:19 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 22:48 GMT 06.12.2023)
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion, as congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation.
Senators rejected a measure on Wednesday evening to begin debate on the bill, which required 60 votes to pass.
The legislation is backed by Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House, who have urged Republican lawmakers to hastily pass aid for Ukraine before funding runs out.
However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson have called on Democrats to include border security measures in the bill in order to receive Republican support.
Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas
Americas
No More Aid for Ukraine Under New US House Speaker?
Yesterday, 17:29 GMT
In October, Democratic US President Joe Biden requested a substantial $106 billion aid package, which included assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, this request did not receive explicit backing from Congress. The House of Representatives, where Republicans have the majority, voted to support only the portion of the package for Israel. On the other hand, the Senate, which is largely under Democratic control, did not approve the initiative.
For such a funding request to be viable, it must gain approval from both chambers of Congress as well as the President. Currently, the White House has acknowledged that the funds previously designated for the government in Kiev are nearing depletion, leading to a reduction in arms exports to Ukraine.
Amid these developments, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, announced a forthcoming support package of $100 million during his visit to Kiev on November 20. This package, however, is part of funds that had already been approved earlier.
