The US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion, as congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation.
Senators rejected a measure on Wednesday evening to begin debate on the bill, which required 60 votes to pass. The legislation is backed by Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House, who have urged Republican lawmakers to hastily pass aid for Ukraine before funding runs out. However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson have called on Democrats to include border security measures in the bill in order to receive Republican support.In October, Democratic US President Joe Biden requested a substantial $106 billion aid package, which included assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, this request did not receive explicit backing from Congress. The House of Representatives, where Republicans have the majority, voted to support only the portion of the package for Israel. On the other hand, the Senate, which is largely under Democratic control, did not approve the initiative. For such a funding request to be viable, it must gain approval from both chambers of Congress as well as the President. Currently, the White House has acknowledged that the funds previously designated for the government in Kiev are nearing depletion, leading to a reduction in arms exports to Ukraine. Amid these developments, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, announced a forthcoming support package of $100 million during his visit to Kiev on November 20. This package, however, is part of funds that had already been approved earlier.
ukraine
US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid
22:19 GMT 06.12.2023 (Updated: 22:48 GMT 06.12.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion, as congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation.
Senators rejected a measure on Wednesday evening
to begin debate on the bill, which required 60 votes to pass.
The legislation is backed by Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House, who have urged Republican lawmakers to hastily pass aid for Ukraine before funding runs out.
However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson have called on Democrats to include border security measures
in the bill in order to receive Republican support.
In October, Democratic US President Joe Biden requested a substantial $106 billion aid package
, which included assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, this request did not receive explicit backing from Congress
. The House of Representatives, where Republicans have the majority, voted to support only the portion of the package for Israel. On the other hand, the Senate, which is largely under Democratic control, did not approve the initiative.
For such a funding request to be viable, it must gain approval from both chambers of Congress as well as the President. Currently, the White House has acknowledged that the funds previously designated for the government in Kiev
are nearing depletion, leading to a reduction in arms exports to Ukraine.
Amid these developments, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, announced a forthcoming support package of $100 million
during his visit to Kiev on November 20. This package, however, is part of funds that had already been approved earlier.