https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/us-senate-fails-to-advance-supplemental-funding-request-with-ukraine-israel-aid-1115438920.html

US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid

US Senate Fails to Advance Supplemental Funding Request With Ukraine, Israel Aid

The US Senate failed to advance a supplemental funding bill valued at more than $100 billion, as congressional Republicans continue to insist on the inclusion of border security measures in the legislation.

2023-12-06T22:19+0000

2023-12-06T22:19+0000

2023-12-06T22:48+0000

world

us senate

us

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

chuck schumer

white house

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg

Senators rejected a measure on Wednesday evening to begin debate on the bill, which required 60 votes to pass. The legislation is backed by Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and the White House, who have urged Republican lawmakers to hastily pass aid for Ukraine before funding runs out. However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson have called on Democrats to include border security measures in the bill in order to receive Republican support.In October, Democratic US President Joe Biden requested a substantial $106 billion aid package, which included assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, this request did not receive explicit backing from Congress. The House of Representatives, where Republicans have the majority, voted to support only the portion of the package for Israel. On the other hand, the Senate, which is largely under Democratic control, did not approve the initiative. For such a funding request to be viable, it must gain approval from both chambers of Congress as well as the President. Currently, the White House has acknowledged that the funds previously designated for the government in Kiev are nearing depletion, leading to a reduction in arms exports to Ukraine. Amid these developments, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, announced a forthcoming support package of $100 million during his visit to Kiev on November 20. This package, however, is part of funds that had already been approved earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/no-more-aid-for-ukraine-under-new-us-house-speaker-1115408809.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senate, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, us money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, american aid, american support, us for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine