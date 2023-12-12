https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/why-zelenskys-fantasy-of-building-military-industrial-hub-in-ukraine-is-doomed-1115539804.html

Why Zelensky's 'Fantasy' of Building Military-Industrial Hub in Ukraine is Doomed

While in Washington DC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with executives of US defense companies and outlined his plan to create an industrial defense hub in Ukraine. Will the plan fly?

Volodymyr Zelensky met top executives of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, AeroVironment, and other companies of the US military-industrial complex at Ukraine House on his on-going visit to the US.He told them that Ukraine is ready to jointly produce ammunition and weapons on its soil but needed their support. "We are ready to act quickly, and we have already started to do so, since we have no other way to change the system as we are at war," the Ukrainian president said, offering US companies a stake in Ukrainian defense firms.However, it's unlikely that US defense contractors will rush to jump at the opportunity, said retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk, a Russian military expert, who has experience in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria."Can Ukraine produce anything? I doubt it very much, because the production facilities are completely in tatters. I suppose there may be something there in Western Ukraine, but Western Ukraine has always been subsidized, there has never been heavy industry there. There are no industrial areas [in Western Ukraine], like there once were in Donetsk, Donbass, or like Yuzhmash [in Dnepropetrovsk]. I think Zelensky is simply detached from reality," the expert continued.It’s not the first time that Zelensky has lauded Ukraine's non-existent industrial capacity: in August, the Ukrainian president announced that Kiev had increased its weapons and ammunition production. Commenting on the statement, military expert Alexei Leonkov explained to Sputnik that Ukraine's production sites, which are largely focused on assembling drones, are routinely detected and destroyed by the Russian military. Leonkov added that most of Ukraine's production prowess was destroyed soon after the collapse of the USSR due to the endemic corruption and power struggle in the Eastern European nations.To complicate matters further, lots of Ukrainian engineers and rocket scientists fled the country after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in February 2022, noted Matviychuk, while many others have been mobilized and thrown into battle.US and Poland Don't Need Industrial Hub in UkraineThe development of Ukraine's industrial sector fits into a new strategy considered by American and Ukrainian officials. American decision-makers want Kiev to go on the defensive, dig in and replenish its weapon storages.According to Matviychuk, Zelensky's attempts to go in line with the proposed strategy stem from his fear to lose both the Ukrainian presidency and the West's support.Zelensky is trying to remain relevant in the eyes of the West, hence his fantasies about turning Ukraine into a military-industrial hub amid ongoing hostilities, according to the expert. "He can tell a lot, right down to the construction of a Ukrainian base on the Moon," remarked Matviychuk.Matviychuk pointed out that the US is not actually interested in re-building Ukraine's industries, because American defense contractors have already created some sort of a production hub in Poland. US corporations have been developing joint military production in Poland for quite a while. In particular, in mid-September, Lockheed Martin opened its second-largest manufacturing center in the country. Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) – a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin – are expected to boost the production of Javelin anti-tank weapon systems. Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze Mielec, a company owned by US arms industry giant Lockheed Martin, is due to manufacture US F-16 fighter fuselage structures.How Team Biden Cheated Europe Out of MoneyOne should keep in mind that the US defense sector has benefited a lot from the Ukraine conflict, continued the military expert."That is, the Americans have expanded their military-industrial complex, which, by the way, received, according to my data, over the last year about 350% of the profit from the production of weapons. And countries like France, Germany faced deficits, their production facilities don't work, due both to the economic crisis and harsh conditions imposed by the United States."Presently, Washington wants Ukraine to take a pause and accumulate forces ahead of a new counteroffensive, the expert believes. While the Biden administration and its neocon allies appear to be interested in the continuation of the US proxy war in Ukraine, a lot depends on Europeans and domestic political situation in the US, according to the Sputnik interlocutor.He believes that Europeans are growing tired of the conflict, while the ongoing strife between Democrats and Republicans in the US is going to become more intensive as the 2024 presidential election nears.

