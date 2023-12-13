International
Dutch PM Calls on Netanyahu to 'Take Tougher Approach to Settler Violence' in West Bank
Dutch PM Calls on Netanyahu to 'Take Tougher Approach to Settler Violence' in West Bank
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has urged his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to "take a tougher approach to settler violence" in the West Bank.
"Spoke with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu in relation to the resolution being discussed today in the UN ... I stressed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel must take a tougher approach to settler violence in the West Bank," Rutte said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. The Dutch prime minister also said that the Netherlands "condemns the violence committed by [Palestinian movement] Hamas, but also calls for substantial humanitarian pauses to allow aid to be delivered and hostages to be released," adding that the country "continues to call on Israel in the strongest terms to exercise greater restraint in its military deployment, which must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law." "I stated that the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza must improve, and it must improve fast. Israel must show more restraint and urgently allow more aid into Gaza. In addition to the call for substantial pauses in fighting, I also specifically asked for aid workers and field hospital materials to be allowed into Gaza and for efforts to ensure help reaches the most affected areas, including northern Gaza," Rutte said. Rutte also welcomed the opening of the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt for scanning goods, but also said "it is of vital importance that it be also opened as soon as possible to allow humanitarian access to Gaza." On Monday, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib proposed considering an entry ban to the Schengen Area for Israelis involved in illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said on Monday that the European Union has started working on drafting a list of "extremist settlers" who would be sanctioned by the EU for illegal settling in the West Bank. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
Dutch PM Calls on Netanyahu to 'Take Tougher Approach to Settler Violence' in West Bank

05:28 GMT 13.12.2023
© AP Photo / Majdi MohammedA convoy of army vehicles is seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets and deployed hundreds of troops in the area in the largest operation in the area in more than a year of fighting. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed.
A convoy of army vehicles is seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets and deployed hundreds of troops in the area in the largest operation in the area in more than a year of fighting. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has urged his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to "take a tougher approach to settler violence" in the West Bank.
"Spoke with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu in relation to the resolution being discussed today in the UN ... I stressed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel must take a tougher approach to settler violence in the West Bank," Rutte said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
The Dutch prime minister also said that the Netherlands "condemns the violence committed by [Palestinian movement] Hamas, but also calls for substantial humanitarian pauses to allow aid to be delivered and hostages to be released," adding that the country "continues to call on Israel in the strongest terms to exercise greater restraint in its military deployment, which must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law."
"I stated that the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza must improve, and it must improve fast. Israel must show more restraint and urgently allow more aid into Gaza. In addition to the call for substantial pauses in fighting, I also specifically asked for aid workers and field hospital materials to be allowed into Gaza and for efforts to ensure help reaches the most affected areas, including northern Gaza," Rutte said.
Rutte also welcomed the opening of the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt for scanning goods, but also said "it is of vital importance that it be also opened as soon as possible to allow humanitarian access to Gaza."
On Monday, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib proposed considering an entry ban to the Schengen Area for Israelis involved in illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said on Monday that the European Union has started working on drafting a list of "extremist settlers" who would be sanctioned by the EU for illegal settling in the West Bank.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
