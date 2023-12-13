International
Hungarian PM Vows Not to Let EU Make Mistake by Starting Accession Talks With Ukraine
Hungarian PM Vows Not to Let EU Make Mistake by Starting Accession Talks With Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he will not allow the EU to make a mistake and start the accession negotiations with Ukraine, even if he was the only one of the 27 leaders of the member states.
"The European Union is going to make a terrible mistake, which must be prevented. Even if twenty-six want to commit it, and only we will be against it... In fact, Ukraine is not in a position to start accession negotiations, and because of the war, for geo-strategic, so to speak, political reasons, negotiations should still begin with it. In my opinion, this is a mistake," Orban told the Mandiner news portal.Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest proposed not to include in the agenda of the EU's December 14-15 summit the vote to launch accession talks with Ukraine as it was already clear that no consensus would be found. He added that Ukraine's membership could be discussed in five to 10 years from now and on a condition that a strategic partnership agreement is signed with the country.
09:38 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 13.12.2023)
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he will not allow the EU to make a mistake and start the accession negotiations with Ukraine, even if he was the only one of the 27 leaders of the member states.
"The European Union is going to make a terrible mistake, which must be prevented. Even if twenty-six want to commit it, and only we will be against it... In fact, Ukraine is not in a position to start accession negotiations, and because of the war, for geo-strategic, so to speak, political reasons, negotiations should still begin with it. In my opinion, this is a mistake," Orban told the Mandiner news portal.
Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest proposed not to include in the agenda of the EU's December 14-15 summit the vote to launch accession talks with Ukraine as it was already clear that no consensus would be found. He added that Ukraine's membership could be discussed in five to 10 years from now and on a condition that a strategic partnership agreement is signed with the country.
