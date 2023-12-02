https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/orban-protects-europe-by-preventing-it-from-wasting-money-on-ukraine---analyst-1115348410.html
Orban Protects Europe by Preventing It From Wasting Money on Ukraine - Analyst
Orban Protects Europe by Preventing It From Wasting Money on Ukraine - Analyst
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban continues to express skepticism about the European Union’s eagerness to bankroll Ukraine and bring it into the bloc. However, reports suggest that the EU may consider isolating Hungary in retaliation.
2023-12-02T18:46+0000
2023-12-02T18:46+0000
2023-12-02T18:46+0000
analysis
europe
viktor orban
ukraine
hungary
european union (eu)
aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101245016_0:224:2847:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_4c941e0d654669e7522bdbc12e0d0495.jpg
Hungary’s PM Orban suggested that the EU should establish a special fund to be used to provide financial assistance to Ukraine this week. The proposal looks to replace direct bankrolling of Kiev via the EU’s budget.The proposed fund would be made up of donations from each EU member state according to how much it wants to, or can, provide.Orban also voiced his doubts about the chances of Ukraine prevailing in its conflict with Russia even with more EU money and called for a “ceasefire and then peace” in the conflict.Earlier this month, Hungary blocked €500 million assigned by the EU for arms delivery to Kiev under the European Peace Facility, and Orban has also voiced his opposition to the prospects of Ukraine’s EU membership.While European leaders currently try to work out a compromise with Orban on the Ukraine issues, the EU may also resort to a “nuclear option” that would “cut Hungary out of EU political decisions,” Politico has claimed.Commenting on this development, foreign policy analyst Gabor Stier told Sputnik that the EU could try to isolate Hungary but that course of action would be rather unlikely.Noting that the EU attempted to do something similar with Austria in 2000, Stier said that Brussels’ actions then led to an increase in a number of euroskeptics in Austria, and that the EU has likely learned its lesson.According to Stier, it also remains unclear how the EU may help Ukraine when the bloc suffers from a severe “financial, budget crisis.”He also suggested that Orban does not oppose the EU funding Ukraine per se but merely wants to balance this with the bloc’s capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/hungary-refuses-to-approve-allocation-of-500mln-euros-for-arms-for-ukraine-1114927147.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/germanys-baerbock-accused-of-driving-europe-into-abyss-for-ukraines-future-lies-in-eu-claim-1115306416.html
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101245016_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96b016a411bcbcbd70735d2dacc170fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
why does not hungary want ukraine in the eu, why orban is against ukraine, why is hungary against helping ukraine, eu-hungary dispute, why is orban popular, orban against ukraine aid
why does not hungary want ukraine in the eu, why orban is against ukraine, why is hungary against helping ukraine, eu-hungary dispute, why is orban popular, orban against ukraine aid
Orban Protects Europe by Preventing It From Wasting Money on Ukraine - Analyst
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to express skepticism about the European Union’s eagerness to bankroll Ukraine and bring it into the bloc’s fold. However, recent media reports suggest that the EU may consider isolating Hungary in retaliation.
Hungary’s PM Orban
suggested that the EU should establish a special fund to be used to provide financial assistance to Ukraine this week. The proposal looks to replace direct bankrolling of Kiev via the EU’s budget.
The proposed fund would be made up of donations from each EU member state according to how much it wants to, or can, provide.
Orban also voiced his doubts about the chances of Ukraine prevailing in its conflict with Russia even with more EU money and called for a “ceasefire and then peace” in the conflict.
Earlier this month, Hungary blocked €500 million assigned by the EU for arms delivery to Kiev under the European Peace Facility, and Orban has also voiced his opposition to the prospects of Ukraine’s EU membership.
While European leaders currently try to work out a compromise with Orban on the Ukraine issues, the EU may also resort to a “nuclear option” that would “cut Hungary out of EU political decisions,” Politico has claimed.
Commenting on this development, foreign policy analyst Gabor Stier told Sputnik that the EU could try to isolate Hungary but that course of action would be rather unlikely.
Noting that the EU attempted to do something similar with Austria in 2000, Stier said that Brussels’ actions then led to an increase in a number of euroskeptics in Austria, and that the EU has likely learned its lesson.
“Yes, it (Hungary’s isolation) would be possible, but it would only exacerbate frictions within the EU. I think many would not like that,” he said. “It would have been open pressure that would go against the EU’s internal democracy. Plus, that approach would effectively amount to admission that the EU can’t do anything about Hungary. It would show the EU as weak.”
According to Stier, it also remains unclear how the EU may help Ukraine when the bloc suffers from a severe “financial, budget crisis.”
“Everyone is saying that Orban wants to destroy the EU, that he is an enemy, that he is pro-Russian. But I believe that he is pro-European because he protects Europe’s interests by preventing it from spending lots of money on Ukraine, as we can see that this (spending) is pointless,” Stier remarked.
He also suggested that Orban does not oppose the EU funding Ukraine per se but merely wants to balance this with the bloc’s capabilities.
“Thus Orban says that a special fund needs to be created,” Stier said. “And the EU members would send there as much money as they can or want to give.”