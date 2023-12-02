https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/orban-protects-europe-by-preventing-it-from-wasting-money-on-ukraine---analyst-1115348410.html

Orban Protects Europe by Preventing It From Wasting Money on Ukraine - Analyst

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban continues to express skepticism about the European Union’s eagerness to bankroll Ukraine and bring it into the bloc. However, reports suggest that the EU may consider isolating Hungary in retaliation.

Hungary’s PM Orban suggested that the EU should establish a special fund to be used to provide financial assistance to Ukraine this week. The proposal looks to replace direct bankrolling of Kiev via the EU’s budget.The proposed fund would be made up of donations from each EU member state according to how much it wants to, or can, provide.Orban also voiced his doubts about the chances of Ukraine prevailing in its conflict with Russia even with more EU money and called for a “ceasefire and then peace” in the conflict.Earlier this month, Hungary blocked €500 million assigned by the EU for arms delivery to Kiev under the European Peace Facility, and Orban has also voiced his opposition to the prospects of Ukraine’s EU membership.While European leaders currently try to work out a compromise with Orban on the Ukraine issues, the EU may also resort to a “nuclear option” that would “cut Hungary out of EU political decisions,” Politico has claimed.Commenting on this development, foreign policy analyst Gabor Stier told Sputnik that the EU could try to isolate Hungary but that course of action would be rather unlikely.Noting that the EU attempted to do something similar with Austria in 2000, Stier said that Brussels’ actions then led to an increase in a number of euroskeptics in Austria, and that the EU has likely learned its lesson.According to Stier, it also remains unclear how the EU may help Ukraine when the bloc suffers from a severe “financial, budget crisis.”He also suggested that Orban does not oppose the EU funding Ukraine per se but merely wants to balance this with the bloc’s capabilities.

