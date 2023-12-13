https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/hunter-biden-claims-no-evidence-joe-biden-involved-in-his-business-1115558792.html
Hunter Biden Claims No Evidence Joe Biden Involved in His Business
Hunter Biden said on Wednesday that no evidence exists that his father, US President Joe Biden, has been somehow involved in his business dealings amid a Congress probe.
Hunter Biden arrived at US Capitol steps ahead of his scheduled deposition to announce he will not testify in a close-door meeting. He also said that he is ready to answer any "legitimate questions" posed to him by the US House Oversight Committee during a public hearing and not behind closed doors as the subpoena requires him to."I'm here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee's legitimate questions," Biden told reporters.Following his remarks to the press that he refused to be deposed behind closed doors, Congresswoman Nancy Mace said via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Oversight Committee will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.Earlier in the day it was reported that Hunter Biden arrived at US Capitol steps ahead of his scheduled deposition to announce he will not testify in a closed-door meeting but came to acknowledge his "mistakes.""I am here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," he told reporters.
Hunter Biden Claims No Evidence Joe Biden Involved in His Business
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Hunter Biden said on Wednesday that no evidence exists that his father, US President Joe Biden, has been somehow involved in his business dealings amid a Congress probe.
Hunter Biden arrived at US Capitol steps ahead of his scheduled deposition to announce he will not testify in a close-door meeting.
"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden told reporters on the Hill.
He also said that he is ready to answer any "legitimate questions" posed to him by the US House Oversight Committee during a public hearing and not behind closed doors as the subpoena requires him to.
"I'm here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee's legitimate questions," Biden told reporters.
Following his remarks to the press that he refused to be deposed behind closed doors, Congresswoman Nancy Mace said via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Oversight Committee will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.
Earlier in the day it was reported that Hunter Biden arrived at US Capitol steps ahead of his scheduled deposition to announce he will not testify in a closed-door meeting but came to acknowledge his "mistakes."
"I am here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," he told reporters.