IRS Probe Into Biden Connection to Son Hunter's Case Was Blocked
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wanted to investigate links to President Joe Biden during the course of its probe into his son, Hunter Biden, but was not allowed to pursue the connection, the US House Oversight Committee said on Friday.
The panel released a transcript from a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers. US House lawmakers have been investigating alleged criminal activity involving the Biden family, including foreign influence peddling and bribery. The indictment, published on Thursday, alleges that Hunter Biden spent millions of dollars on an "extravagant lifestyle" rather than paying his taxes. The indictment also details Biden's business dealings with foreign contacts. Joe Biden denies having discussed foreign business affairs with his son, having referred to the accusations as "a bunch of lies" earlier this week.
IRS Probe Into Biden Connection to Son Hunter's Case Was Blocked
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Thursday, US federal prosecutors indicted Hunter Biden on nine criminal charges for allegedly engaging in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4Mln in taxes between tax years 2016 and 2019.
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wanted to investigate links to President Joe Biden during the course of its probe into his son but was not allowed to pursue the connection, the US House Oversight Committee said on Friday.
The panel
released a transcript from a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers.
"We were interested in following leads that went to Joe Biden — President Biden — not because he was Vice President, but because in any normal investigation, if you see financial transactions between son and father… we would follow those leads to the father," IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers. "We’ll never know because we weren’t allowed to investigate."
US House lawmakers have been investigating alleged criminal activity involving the Biden family
, including foreign influence peddling and bribery.
The indictment, published on Thursday, alleges that Hunter Biden spent millions of dollars on an "extravagant lifestyle"
rather than paying his taxes. The indictment also details Biden’s business dealings with foreign contacts
.
Joe Biden denies having discussed foreign business affairs with his son, having referred to the accusations as "a bunch of lies" earlier this week.