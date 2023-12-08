https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/irs-probe-into-biden-connection-to-son-hunters-case-was-blocked-1115483078.html

IRS Probe Into Biden Connection to Son Hunter's Case Was Blocked

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wanted to investigate links to President Joe Biden during the course of its probe into his son, Hunter Biden, but was not allowed to pursue the connection, the US House Oversight Committee said on Friday.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wanted to investigate links to President Joe Biden during the course of its probe into his son but was not allowed to pursue the connection, the US House Oversight Committee said on Friday.The panel released a transcript from a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers. US House lawmakers have been investigating alleged criminal activity involving the Biden family, including foreign influence peddling and bribery. The indictment, published on Thursday, alleges that Hunter Biden spent millions of dollars on an "extravagant lifestyle" rather than paying his taxes. The indictment also details Biden’s business dealings with foreign contacts. Joe Biden denies having discussed foreign business affairs with his son, having referred to the accusations as "a bunch of lies" earlier this week.

