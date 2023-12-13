International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/russias-statistics-service-confirms-countrys-55-gdp-growth-estimate-in-q3-1115560382.html
Russia’s Statistics Service Confirms Country’s 5.5% GDP Growth Estimate in Q3
Russia’s Statistics Service Confirms Country’s 5.5% GDP Growth Estimate in Q3
Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Wednesday confirmed the country’s 5.5% GDP growth estimate in the third quarter of the year.
2023-12-13T16:59+0000
2023-12-13T17:00+0000
economy
russia
rosstat
russian economy under sanctions
gdp
gdp growth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_da157ce508546c9d3aa47cdbcd966a04.jpg
For the January-September period, the service improved its estimate on the annual GDP growth and now expects it to reach 3% instead of 2.9%.Earlier in December, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian Ministry of Economic Development estimates the GDP growth at 3.5% in 2023, but will not formally revise its forecast.Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that the country's GDP will grow by at least 3.5% by the end of this year. The ministry officially forecasts the GDP to grow this year by 2.8%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/russias-external-debt-to-gdp-ratio-at-a-historic-low-1114448425.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10d881dbb2c189f8963ff5bbe06d856e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian economy, russian gdp, russian federal state statistics service
russia, russian economy, russian gdp, russian federal state statistics service

Russia’s Statistics Service Confirms Country’s 5.5% GDP Growth Estimate in Q3

16:59 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 13.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovThe 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes.
The 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Wednesday confirmed the country’s 5.5% GDP growth estimate in the third quarter of the year.
For the January-September period, the service improved its estimate on the annual GDP growth and now expects it to reach 3% instead of 2.9%.
Central Bank of Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2023
Economy
Russia’s External Debt-to-GDP Ratio at a Historic Low
24 October, 12:23 GMT
Earlier in December, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian Ministry of Economic Development estimates the GDP growth at 3.5% in 2023, but will not formally revise its forecast.
"The 3.5% growth this year is our current estimate. Of course, we will not formally revise the forecast, we constantly make working estimates. And the forecast will be prepared according to the plan in the spring," Reshetnikov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that the country's GDP will grow by at least 3.5% by the end of this year. The ministry officially forecasts the GDP to grow this year by 2.8%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала