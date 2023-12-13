https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/russias-statistics-service-confirms-countrys-55-gdp-growth-estimate-in-q3-1115560382.html

Russia’s Statistics Service Confirms Country’s 5.5% GDP Growth Estimate in Q3

Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Wednesday confirmed the country’s 5.5% GDP growth estimate in the third quarter of the year.

For the January-September period, the service improved its estimate on the annual GDP growth and now expects it to reach 3% instead of 2.9%.Earlier in December, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian Ministry of Economic Development estimates the GDP growth at 3.5% in 2023, but will not formally revise its forecast.Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that the country's GDP will grow by at least 3.5% by the end of this year. The ministry officially forecasts the GDP to grow this year by 2.8%.

