Putin Calls Good Result Russian GDP Growth of 3% Expected at End of Year

An expected growth in Russia's GDP of 3% at the end of the year is a good result for the country's economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, we would like even more, but our overall situation is quite stable. This year, there will be almost a 3% GDP growth. This is a good result for the Russian economy," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a narrow format. In the structure of the Russian economic growth, 3% falls on the oil and gas sector, and 43% — on the industrial sector, the president added.Putin said that he had held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis in detail.Moscow is ready to organize negotiations between Yerevan and Baku, firstly, at the ministerial level, with further development of a peace plan, the president said.The next summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States that will be chaired by Russia will take place on October 8, 2024, Vladimir Putin added."We propose [to hold the next CIS summit] on October 8 next year," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a narrow format.Russia supports Tajikistan's concerns regarding threats emanating from Afghanistan, Putin said.Russia is ready to satisfy agricultural needs of Commonwealth of Independent States member countries, Putin said.The president mentioned that over 130 million tonnes of grain will be harvested in Russia this year.Work within the Commonwealth of Independent States strengthens the identity of the member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday."The choice of each of us is whether we want to maintain our identity or not. And working within the CIS gives us such an opportunity and, on the contrary, strengthens our position. At the same time, it does not interfere with cooperation with each other and respecting their national characteristics," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a narrow format.

