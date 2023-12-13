https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/tucker-carlson-says-does-not-think-he-would-be-good-pick-for-trumps-vice-president-1115548275.html

Tucker Carlson Says Does Not Think He Would Be Good Pick for Trump's Vice President

US media personality Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he does not think he would be a good pick as the next US vice president if former US President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

As a main guest of the X Spaces conversation, Carlson also said he was concerned about the US judicial system, as it is trying to convict Trump to get rid of him from the presidential race. In mid-November, Trump said in an interview that he would consider picking Carlson as his running mate in the 2024 US presidential election because "he’s got great common sense."The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. In a number of polls, Trump, who dominates the Republican primary race, maintains a narrow lead over incumbent US President Joe Biden. Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty. Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.

