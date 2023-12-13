https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/ukraines-botched-counteroffensive-ignites-new-mantras-in-us---lavrov-1115552990.html

Ukraine's Botched Counteroffensive Ignites New 'Mantras' in US - Lavrov

With Ukraine's counteroffensive obviously failing, the United States has taken up a new rallying cry, which is to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from winning in Ukraine so that "NATO is not conquered," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“After the collapse of the so-called counteroffensive, [people] in Washington stopped talking about Russia’s strategic defeat on the battlefield and, during Zelensky’s latest visit, activated a new mantra: 'don't let Putin win in Ukraine', otherwise all of NATO will be conquered and then America won't sit through it," Lavrov said during the “government hour” in the Federation Council, upper house of the Russian parliament.“We are ready for such a challenge and will continue to firmly defend our truth,” Lavrov emphasized. The top Russian diplomat also noted that “it is not easy for our ill-wishers to come to grips with the fact that the bet on the sanctions blitzkrieg against the Russian economy has completely failed.” “Therefore, those who launched the hybrid war against us won't admit their mistakes, they are trying to use more and more illegitimate tools to wear down Russia, as they say, relishing the dream of eliminating our country as an independent geopolitical value,” the Russian diplomacy chief explained.

