Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
You're Doing It Wrong: Ukraine's Former Top General Lambasts Failed Counteroffensive
You're Doing It Wrong: Ukraine's Former Top General Lambasts Failed Counteroffensive
Having sacrificed thousands of soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles in futile attacks against Russian positions, the Ukrainian generals and their Western backers succeeded only in depleting Ukraine’s reserves of manpower and material.
Former Ukrainian Armed Forces’ chief of staff Victor Muzhenko has told media that summer counteroffensive “disappointed many" in Kiev and beyond.Having admitted that Kiev’s expectations to capture Russian territory did not translate into reality, Muzhenko argued for a shift to “strategically active defense” and for the creation of a “powerful reserve, not only quantitative but also qualitative.”“A quality reserve is the presence of military organizations: a brigade, a corps, and so on. Prepared, equipped, coordinated, with high morale and able to solve problems," he said as quoted by Newsweek.Muzhenko also questioned the Ukrainian generals’ earlier suggestions that Kiev regime forces could fight their way to Crimea in only a few months, with him wondering aloud whether the “Ukrainian side” was “really able to adequately assess the enemy and its capabilities.”
You're Doing It Wrong: Ukraine's Former Top General Lambasts Failed Counteroffensive

16:44 GMT 02.12.2023
The Ukrainian counteroffensive, which started in June with much pomp and amid expectations that crack assault brigades equipped with Western military gear would easily smash through Russian defensive lines, ended without much fanfare as the dreams and aspirations of the strategists in Kiev did not survive the contact with harsh reality.
Former Ukrainian Armed Forces’ chief of staff Victor Muzhenko has told media that summer counteroffensive “disappointed many" in Kiev and beyond.
Having admitted that Kiev’s expectations to capture Russian territory did not translate into reality, Muzhenko argued for a shift to “strategically active defense” and for the creation of a “powerful reserve, not only quantitative but also qualitative.”
“A quality reserve is the presence of military organizations: a brigade, a corps, and so on. Prepared, equipped, coordinated, with high morale and able to solve problems," he said as quoted by Newsweek.
Muzhenko also questioned the Ukrainian generals’ earlier suggestions that Kiev regime forces could fight their way to Crimea in only a few months, with him wondering aloud whether the “Ukrainian side” was “really able to adequately assess the enemy and its capabilities.”
