At Least 75% of French Support Referendum on Migration Issues - Poll

At least 75% of the French support a referendum on migration issues after French lawmakers rejected the "asylum and immigration" bill, a fresh poll of the Elabe polling agency showed Wednesday.

Some 57% of the polled French believe that the new bill's provision allowing the legalization of migrants employed in sectors lacking a labor force will attract even more migrants to the country. At the same time, 42% of the French said the law stigmatizes foreigners, who are presented either as a threat or as wanting to benefit from the existing system. They agree with the Socialists' position that the law "betrays the fundamental values of the republic." About 55% of the respondents support the dissolution of the lower house of France's parliament and new elections for the National Assembly. The majority of them are supporters of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and Jean-Luc Melenchon's left-wing La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party.Some 28% of the French would like the National Rally to win a majority in the parliament, with about 46% of the respondents, mostly among the 18-34 age group, workers employees, believing that the party's president, Jordan Bardella, "would be a good prime minister." The poll was held online from December 12-13 and polled 1,004 people aged over 18. French cabinet spokesman Olivier Veran said earlier on Wednesday that Paris was not planning to dissolve the parliament after it rejected the immigration bill, adding that the government would also not resort to article 49.3 of the French constitution, which enables the authorities to adopt a bill without a vote in the parliament. On Monday, the French lower house voted to scrap the controversial bill proposed by Darmanin and aimed at tightening the rules on migration and deportation of migrants with criminal records. Members of the house supported the petition initiated by the Green party to reject the bill in a 270-265 vote. The petition was supported by the far-right National Rally party, as well as the Republicans and the left-wing parties. Later on Monday, Darmanin said he had met with French President Emmanuel Macron and submitted a resignation letter, which the French leader did not accept. Nevertheless, Darmanin later said he was not going to withdraw the controversial bill. On Tuesday, the French authorities announced that a parity mixed commission would be created to discuss the bill, consisting of 7 senators and 7 deputies of the country's parliament. The bill has been extensively criticized by French non-governmental organizations and a number of foreign workers' associations and trade unions. They published a petition against it, saying that it is "a fundamental violation of migrants' rights" and is aimed at "enshrining arbitrariness and repressive practices in legislation."

