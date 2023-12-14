https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/cosmic-powerhouses-scientists-raise-possibility-of-using-black-holes-as-mega-batteries-1115594019.html

Cosmic Powerhouses: Scientists Raise Possibility of Using Black Holes as Mega-Batteries

Scientists proposed innovative methods to utilize black holes, the universe's most formidable forces, as colossal energy sources, thus opening up possibilities for futuristic energy solutions based.

A new theoretical study has suggested that black holes - known for their immense gravitational force, could one day be harnessed by humans as vast energy reserves, akin to using them as cosmic-scale batteries.The study, led by Zhan Feng Mai, a postdoctoral researcher at the Kavli Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, outlines two proposed methods for extracting energy from black holes. These methods involve utilizing the rotational and gravitational attributes of black holes. The concept hinges on the principles of injecting and extracting energy, drawing parallels to the charging and discharging of batteries.One proposed approach involves "charging" the black hole with massive, electrically charged particles. This process would continue until the black hole develops an electric field strong enough to repel additional charges.Einstein's theory of general relativity, which equates mass with energy, plays a key role in this concept, as the energy potential of the black hole is derived from both the injected charges and their mass. The efficiency of this recharging process is estimated at 25%, significantly higher than traditional energy sources, transforming a quarter of the mass input into usable energy.Another method involves extracting energy through the formation of Schwinger pairs - paired particles that emerge spontaneously in strong electric fields. In a fully charged black hole, this intense field near the event horizon could spontaneously generate particles like electrons and their oppositely charged counterparts, positrons. The repulsion from the black hole's charge would expel these particles, which could then be harnessed as energy.While the practical application of such black hole batteries remains a distant possibility, this theoretical exploration offers valuable insights into the intersection of quantum mechanics and gravity.The study was published in the Physical Review D journal.

