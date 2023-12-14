https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/dollar-dependence-would-force-argentina-to-tango-to-washingtons-tune-1115586633.html

Dollar Dependence Would Force Argentina to Tango to Washington’s Tune

Dollar Dependence Would Force Argentina to Tango to Washington’s Tune

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Argentinian counterpart of the potential risks associated with linking the Latin American nation’s currency to the US dollar, warning that it could result in a “huge loss of sovereignty.” Sputnik reached out to veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff for more details on the risks involved.

2023-12-14T14:28+0000

2023-12-14T14:28+0000

2023-12-14T14:28+0000

economy

vladimir putin

javier milei

mauricio macri

us

argentina

russia

washington

brics

international monetary fund

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c7789193f15482af741585745beca515.jpg

Russia’s president has offered a friendly word of advice to Argentinian President Javier Milei at his year-end press conference on Thursday, saying the idea of pegging the Argentinian peso to the American dollar carries with it major political and economic risks.Argentina Would Be Forced to Tango to Washington’s Tune“I agree with President Putin that connecting the Argentine Peso to the US Dollar will have a deep and long term effect on the independent sovereignty of Argentina without a doubt,” Paul Goncharoff, owner of consulting firm Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik.Pointing to a growing global trend toward de-dollarization over the past 3-4 years, including by Russia and other BRICS nations, the financial analyst pointed out that “one of the main desires voiced by all is to be able to freely conduct trade and movement of capital in their own national currencies.”Argentina has been in the grips of a major economic and fiscal crisis for more than half a decade, facing soaring inflation and a surging consumer price index thanks to a years-long drought damaging its agricultural exports, and difficulties associated with the repayment of a massive $57 billion loan by the International Monetary Fund taken out by neoliberal President Mauricio Macri in 2018.The fiscal crisis associated with the loan plagued Macri’s Peronist successor, Alberto Fernandez, throughout his four-year term in office, ultimately leading him to announce earlier this year that he wouldn’t be seeking another term. President Javier Milei was elected as his successor in presidential elections in November.The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” has promised to slash spending, take a chainsaw to a host of government ministries, and institute a series of fiscal measures to try to stabilize the inflation situation, including devaluing the peso against the dollar. The new president has also vowed to have a second look at Buenos Aires’ political and trade relationships vis-à-vis Washington and Beijing, and announced on November 30 that his government would not be moving forward with his predecessors’ plans to integrate Argentina into the BRICS bloc of countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/argentina-to-halve-exchange-rate-of-national-currency-to-fight-crisis---economy-minister-1115547512.html

argentina

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

dollar, united states, argentina, milei, putin, currency, crisis, economic, political, dependence, reliance