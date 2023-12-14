https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/gen-z-skeptical-of-us-institutions-amid-converging-economic-geopolitical-failures-1115590173.html

Gen Z Skeptical of US Institutions Amid Converging Economic, Geopolitical Failures

Younger Americans have seen the benefits of the postwar economic boom almost totally evaporate, making them increasingly skeptical about supporting a system that has failed to deliver on its promises of prosperity and security.

A recent report to Congress by the recruiting chiefs of the US military’s five service branches revealed widespread staffing problems. Multiple branches failed to meet their recruiting goals, with the US Army falling more than 100,000 people short. Previously, a report revealed US Navy warships are commonly operating at two-thirds of their typical crew complement, damaging morale and contributing to deadly accidents - problems the Navy said still existed in 2023.USAF Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, commander of the USAF’s recruiting service, told lawmakers that fewer young Americans are willing to serve in the armed forces. He pointed out that just 12% of US youth have a parent who served in the military, compared to 40% in 1995, noting the “youth market” of potential recruits had "transitioned from being disconnected with the military to mostly disinterested with it.”Max Reed, American Student Union president, told Sputnik that a number of social factors have converged on Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, to undermine their faith in either the American government or socioeconomic system.Reed said another factor was that younger people don’t see themselves and their needs reflected in the policies being undertaken by their government.“People see - and accurately so - the US military being the armed wing of the US government and the state and you know, it's kind of a social contract between yourself and if you join the armed forces, armed forces expect you to serve and to obey not only the Constitution but defend the American republic. But as American youth and students are in this economic situation that we're in, are seeing all these foreign wars overseas or having relatives addicted to opiates or coming back from wars damaged, I think we're seeing a propensity for American youth just not willing to participate and join a US military that will very quickly deploy them overseas for a year and then have them come back wounded or otherwise mentally unwell. I mean, if you look at the way veterans are treated in American society, a ridiculous amount of veterans are homeless today in American society while we're spending $100 billion funding Nazis in Ukraine.”A recent report from Brown University’s Costs of War Project concluded that US military interventions over the last 20 years have made Americans less safe, pointing out that there are more terrorist groups in 2023 than before the US War on Terror was launched in 2001. Reed recalled that the CIA coined the now-common term “blowback” during the Cold War for the phenomenon of US intelligence operations having “unintended consequences” that might even affect Americans back home.“Well, I think you have a problem particularly amongst Gen Z. There is this sense of hatred for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Social media has, and the Democratic Party, to their credit, have very effectively used this kind of social blackmail, especially amongst middle class, upper-middle class students, to make them feel as though, ‘oh, we have to vote for the Democrats because the Republicans are so evil and they're going to do X, Y, Z.’ But there is a growing bloc of people of my generation who are just simply out of the system, aren't going to vote, or if they do vote, will probably vote for the Greens or Libertarian parties, just so they're not going to vote for the establishment.”“Another thing that we're seeing in universities, especially related to the recent conflicts in Palestine, is the blacklisting of teachers, students, faculty to the point where these people are being put on websites, the Canary Mission, for example. We're seeing a real attack on the civil liberties and kind of the political expression of Generation Z. And I think we've yet to see the full metastasization of what this is going to mean and the future coming years.”

