https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/nord-stream-pipelines-were-likely-blown-up-by-us---putin-1115582255.html

Nord Stream Pipelines Were Likely Blown Up by US - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Nord Stream pipelines were likely blown up by the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Nord Stream pipelines were likely blown up by the US.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/denmark-rejects-russias-request-for-legal-aid-in-nord-stream-probe-1115537982.html

