Nord Stream Pipelines Were Likely Blown Up by US - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Nord Stream pipelines were likely blown up by the US.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.
12:56 GMT 14.12.2023 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 14.12.2023)
In September 2022, the Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the EU, were hit by explosions, which Moscow called an act of terrorism.
"The fact that Europe is not getting enough [gas] is its problem. Strangely enough, they tried to blame us for not selling something. This is complete nonsense, because we did not close the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline in Poland, we did not close the second line of the gas pipeline through the territory of Ukraine, Ukraine did it. We did not blow up Nord Stream 1 and partially Nord Stream 2. Most likely, the US did it, or someone did it at their suggestion," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
The Nord Stream pipelines
, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the European Union, were hit by explosions in September 2022. All three affected pipes were rendered inoperable.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russia designated the attacks as acts of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced.