Only US Stands in Way Between Massacre, Truce in Gaza Strip - Ankara
Only the United States stands in the way between the massacre in the Gaza Strip and the ceasefire, Washington should not interfere with the implementation of UN decisions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.
Last week, the United States vetoed the UAE-drafted resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access." Ankara calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on Palestinians and the start of the peace process, Fidan added.
14.12.2023
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Only the United States stands in the way between the massacre in the Gaza Strip and the ceasefire, Washington should not interfere with the implementation of UN decisions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.
Last week, the United States vetoed the UAE-drafted resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access."

"We expect that the United States will no longer hinder the implementation of UN decisions. At the moment, only the United States stands between the massacre in the Gaza Strip and the ceasefire," Fidan said at a press conference in Baku.

Ankara calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on Palestinians and the start of the peace process, Fidan added.
