https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/only-us-stands-in-way-between-massacre-truce-in-gaza-strip---ankara-1115579282.html

Only US Stands in Way Between Massacre, Truce in Gaza Strip - Ankara

Only US Stands in Way Between Massacre, Truce in Gaza Strip - Ankara

Only the United States stands in the way between the massacre in the Gaza Strip and the ceasefire, Washington should not interfere with the implementation of UN decisions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

2023-12-14T11:51+0000

2023-12-14T11:51+0000

2023-12-14T11:51+0000

world

gaza strip

the united nations (un)

palestinians

hakan fidan

us

ankara

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322615_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa26a3ca4dfebbc718f7c08ca393274.jpg

Last week, the United States vetoed the UAE-drafted resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access." Ankara calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on Palestinians and the start of the peace process, Fidan added.

gaza strip

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

truce in gaza strip, turkish foreign minister hakan fidan, united states stands