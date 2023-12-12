https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/israeli-military-death-toll-since-start-of-ground-offensive-in-gaza-rises-to-105---reports-1115532741.html
Israeli Military Death Toll Since Start of Ground Offensive in Gaza Rises to 105 - Reports
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 105, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the Israel Defense Forces.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released an updated number of Israeli soldiers killed over the course of the ongoing conflict. As of today, the death toll among Israel's soldiers has risen to 105. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Thousands of people have reportedly been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1. Hamas is still holding over 100 people hostage. Israel moved its ground operation into the southern Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 105, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the Israel Defense Forces.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released an updated number of Israeli soldiers killed over the course of the ongoing conflict. As of today, the death toll among Israel's soldiers has risen to 105.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion
into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Thousands of people
have reportedly been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce
and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid
into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1. Hamas is still holding over 100 people hostage. Israel moved its ground operation into the southern Gaza Strip.