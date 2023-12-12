https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/israeli-military-death-toll-since-start-of-ground-offensive-in-gaza-rises-to-105---reports-1115532741.html

Israeli Military Death Toll Since Start of Ground Offensive in Gaza Rises to 105 - Reports

Israeli Military Death Toll Since Start of Ground Offensive in Gaza Rises to 105 - Reports

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 105, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

2023-12-12T10:16+0000

2023-12-12T10:16+0000

2023-12-12T10:16+0000

world

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

gaza strip

israel

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fded78d19d9786322dfad69f8f5b5411.jpg

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released an updated number of Israeli soldiers killed over the course of the ongoing conflict. As of today, the death toll among Israel's soldiers has risen to 105. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Thousands of people have reportedly been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1. Hamas is still holding over 100 people hostage. Israel moved its ground operation into the southern Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/idf-says-hits-3500-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-since-end-of-ceasefire-1115514468.html

palestine

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, palestine, hamas, idf, gaza, death toll in gaza, hamas-isarel war, ground operation in gaza, humanitarian crisis in gaza