Putin: There Will be Peace When Russia Achieves Military Op's Goals

Ukraine does not want to agree on its demilitarization, because of this Russia is forced to use other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2023-12-14T09:50+0000

2023-12-14T09:50+0000

2023-12-14T09:50+0000

"As for demilitarization, they [Ukrainians] do not want to come to an agreement, well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference, adding that the denazification of Ukraine is still on the agenda. There will be peace when Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation, he added.Ukraine does not want to negotiate on its demilitarization, and because of this Russia is forced to resort to other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Ukraine no longer produces almost anything, although it is trying to preserve the remnants of industry, the Russian president said.The West has delivered everything that it promised to deliver to Ukraine, and even more, but Russia is destroying this military equipment during its military operation, Putin added.

