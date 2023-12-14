International
Putin: NATO's Desire to Get Closer to Russia's Borders Led to Tragedies We Are Experiencing Now
25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putin-there-will-be-peace-when-russia-achieves-military-ops-goals-1115572687.html
Putin: There Will be Peace When Russia Achieves Military Op's Goals
Putin: There Will be Peace When Russia Achieves Military Op's Goals
Ukraine does not want to agree on its demilitarization, because of this Russia is forced to use other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2023-12-14T09:50+0000
2023-12-14T09:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
vladimir putin
russia
peace
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115572526_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_e41e0584b70c7d4ac842e9affb895657.jpg
"As for demilitarization, they [Ukrainians] do not want to come to an agreement, well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&amp;A session and annual press conference, adding that the denazification of Ukraine is still on the agenda. There will be peace when Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation, he added.Ukraine does not want to negotiate on its demilitarization, and because of this Russia is forced to resort to other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Ukraine no longer produces almost anything, although it is trying to preserve the remnants of industry, the Russian president said.The West has delivered everything that it promised to deliver to Ukraine, and even more, but Russia is destroying this military equipment during its military operation, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/west-doubts-ukraines-ability-to-conduct-major-counteroffensive-until-2025---reports-1115489267.html
ukraine
russia
09:50 GMT 14.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine does not want to agree on its demilitarization, because of this Russia is forced to use other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As for demilitarization, they [Ukrainians] do not want to come to an agreement, well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference, adding that the denazification of Ukraine is still on the agenda.
There will be peace when Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation, he added.
Ukraine does not want to negotiate on its demilitarization, and because of this Russia is forced to resort to other measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As for demilitarization. They do not want to come to an agreement, well, then we have to resort to other measures, including military ones," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
Ukraine no longer produces almost anything, although it is trying to preserve the remnants of industry, the Russian president said.
"They get everything... for free, but all the free stuff it may end sometime. And, apparently, this is how it ends little by little," Putin added.
The West has delivered everything that it promised to deliver to Ukraine, and even more, but Russia is destroying this military equipment during its military operation, Putin added.
