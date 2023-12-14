International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russia-china-conduct-air-patrols-over-seas-of-japan-east-china---beijing-1115575678.html
Russia, China Conduct Air Patrols Over Seas of Japan, East China - Beijing
Russia, China Conduct Air Patrols Over Seas of Japan, East China - Beijing
Russian and Chinese pilots conducted their seventh joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-12-14T11:11+0000
2023-12-14T11:11+0000
military
russia
china
sea of japan
chinese defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102946/24/1029462415_0:57:957:595_1920x0_80_0_0_478d0d32b03c42a1d3d912aabc4c55d2.png
"According to the annual cooperation plan between the armed forces of China and Russia, on December 14, the two sides organized and carried out the seventh joint strategic air patrol in the respective airspace of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-chinese-navies-hone-joint-patrol-skills-re-fuelling-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1112696410.html
russia
china
sea of japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102946/24/1029462415_44:0:913:652_1920x0_80_0_0_f4714e75af3fe7ce58def0909ef8eb6e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian and chinese pilots, sea of japan and east china sea, chinese defense ministry
russian and chinese pilots, sea of japan and east china sea, chinese defense ministry

Russia, China Conduct Air Patrols Over Seas of Japan, East China - Beijing

11:11 GMT 14.12.2023
© Photo : Chinamil/Fan HuaijiangA J-11 fighter flies above the South China Sea on Oct. 30, 2015. An aviation division under the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy carried out on Friday training on real air battle tactics.
A J-11 fighter flies above the South China Sea on Oct. 30, 2015. An aviation division under the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy carried out on Friday training on real air battle tactics. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
© Photo : Chinamil/Fan Huaijiang
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese pilots conducted their seventh joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"According to the annual cooperation plan between the armed forces of China and Russia, on December 14, the two sides organized and carried out the seventh joint strategic air patrol in the respective airspace of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian, Chinese Navy Ships Conduct Water, Fuel Replenishment Drills in Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Military
Russian, Chinese Navies Hone Joint Patrol Skills, Re-Fuelling Drills in Pacific Ocean
18 August, 08:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала