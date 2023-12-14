https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russia-china-conduct-air-patrols-over-seas-of-japan-east-china---beijing-1115575678.html
Russia, China Conduct Air Patrols Over Seas of Japan, East China - Beijing
Russian and Chinese pilots conducted their seventh joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"According to the annual cooperation plan between the armed forces of China and Russia, on December 14, the two sides organized and carried out the seventh joint strategic air patrol in the respective airspace of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
