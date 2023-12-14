https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/ukraines-eu-accession-to-take-many-years--dutch-prime-minister-1115575940.html

Ukraine’s EU Accession to Take ‘Many Years’ – Dutch Prime Minister

Ukraine’s EU Accession to Take ‘Many Years’ – Dutch Prime Minister

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte predicted ahead of a crucial EU summit on Thursday that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take many years.

2023-12-14T11:14+0000

2023-12-14T11:14+0000

2023-12-14T11:14+0000

world

ukraine

european union (eu)

council of the european union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102415/97/1024159773_0:22:1024:598_1920x0_80_0_0_3006adde35d695de7846cce3bb9ba581.jpg

"It is crucial that today we have a positive situation on the next steps for Ukraine on the accession talks. It will take many years before accession takes place but this is about the next step," he said in a doorstep interview. The EU leaders will be meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss further support for Ukraine’s combat efforts. They will also follow up on the enlargement conclusions adopted by the Council of the European Union on Tuesday with regard to the membership bids of Ukraine and eight other nations, as well as Kosovo. The European Parliament urged EU leaders on Wednesday to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia in light of their strategic importance and set a clear timeline for the candidate countries in order to conclude the negotiations by the end of the decade. Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. The European Commission recommended in November that the EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. A formal decision is expected to be made at the summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/eu-summit-to-discuss-ukraine-aid--accession-talks-amid-sharp-divisions-1115569905.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

outgoing dutch prime minister mark rutte, eu summit, ukraine’s accession to the european union