International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/ukraines-eu-accession-to-take-many-years--dutch-prime-minister-1115575940.html
Ukraine’s EU Accession to Take ‘Many Years’ – Dutch Prime Minister
Ukraine’s EU Accession to Take ‘Many Years’ – Dutch Prime Minister
Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte predicted ahead of a crucial EU summit on Thursday that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take many years.
2023-12-14T11:14+0000
2023-12-14T11:14+0000
world
ukraine
european union (eu)
council of the european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102415/97/1024159773_0:22:1024:598_1920x0_80_0_0_3006adde35d695de7846cce3bb9ba581.jpg
"It is crucial that today we have a positive situation on the next steps for Ukraine on the accession talks. It will take many years before accession takes place but this is about the next step," he said in a doorstep interview. The EU leaders will be meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss further support for Ukraine’s combat efforts. They will also follow up on the enlargement conclusions adopted by the Council of the European Union on Tuesday with regard to the membership bids of Ukraine and eight other nations, as well as Kosovo. The European Parliament urged EU leaders on Wednesday to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia in light of their strategic importance and set a clear timeline for the candidate countries in order to conclude the negotiations by the end of the decade. Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. The European Commission recommended in November that the EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. A formal decision is expected to be made at the summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/eu-summit-to-discuss-ukraine-aid--accession-talks-amid-sharp-divisions-1115569905.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102415/97/1024159773_100:0:924:618_1920x0_80_0_0_30c5b6d60b5d1976d8c707854424ec76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
outgoing dutch prime minister mark rutte, eu summit, ukraine’s accession to the european union
outgoing dutch prime minister mark rutte, eu summit, ukraine’s accession to the european union

Ukraine’s EU Accession to Take ‘Many Years’ – Dutch Prime Minister

11:14 GMT 14.12.2023
© Flickr / European ParliamentUkraine and EU
Ukraine and EU - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
© Flickr / European Parliament
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte predicted ahead of a crucial EU summit on Thursday that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take many years.
"It is crucial that today we have a positive situation on the next steps for Ukraine on the accession talks. It will take many years before accession takes place but this is about the next step," he said in a doorstep interview.
The EU leaders will be meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss further support for Ukraine’s combat efforts. They will also follow up on the enlargement conclusions adopted by the Council of the European Union on Tuesday with regard to the membership bids of Ukraine and eight other nations, as well as Kosovo.
The European Parliament urged EU leaders on Wednesday to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia in light of their strategic importance and set a clear timeline for the candidate countries in order to conclude the negotiations by the end of the decade.
European Union's and Ukrainian flags fluttering outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
World
EU Summit to Discuss Ukraine Aid & Accession Talks Amid Sharp Divisions
10:15 GMT
Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. The European Commission recommended in November that the EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. A formal decision is expected to be made at the summit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала