https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/up-to-45-of-air-to-ground-munitions-fired-by-idf-in-gaza-strip-unguided---reports-1115571181.html

Up to 45% of Air-to-Ground Munitions Fired by IDF in Gaza Strip Unguided - Reports

Up to 45% of Air-to-Ground Munitions Fired by IDF in Gaza Strip Unguided - Reports

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has fired as many as 29,000 air-to-ground munitions into the Gaza Strip since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with about 40-45% of them being unguided, the media reported on Thursday, citing US intelligence data.

2023-12-14T09:03+0000

2023-12-14T09:03+0000

2023-12-14T09:03+0000

military

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fded78d19d9786322dfad69f8f5b5411.jpg

The assessment was conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and provided to CNN by three sources. The analysis reportedly revealed that the remaining munitions were precision-guided. By using the "dumb bombs" in such large quantities, Israel might be accelerating the already significant rise in civilian deaths despite the international community's calls to avoid casualties in the enclave, media reported. In November, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that the US had urged Israel to be more judicious and reduce civilian deaths in the enclave. Despite this fact, UN Children's Fund Executive Director Catherine Russell said on December 1 that more than 5,300 children had been killed in the Gaza Strip in 48 days. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,500 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/netanyahu-says-israel-received-full-us-support-for-ground-operation-in-gaza-strip-1115540099.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel defense forces, gaza strip, air-to-ground munitions