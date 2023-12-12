https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/netanyahu-says-israel-received-full-us-support-for-ground-operation-in-gaza-strip-1115540099.html

Netanyahu Says Israel Received Full US Support for Ground Operation in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the country received full US support for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

"I really appreciate the US support for the destruction of Hamas and the return of our hostages. After intensive discussions with President [of the United States Joe] Biden and his people, we received full support for a ground entry [into the Gaza Strip] and containment of international pressure aimed at ending the war. Yes, there are disputes about the 'day after Hamas,' and I hope that we will come to an agreement here," Netanyahu said in a video address posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Israel will not allow the Palestinian movements Hamas or Fatah rule in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reaffirmed.

