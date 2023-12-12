Netanyahu Says Israel Received Full US Support for Ground Operation in Gaza Strip
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the country received full US support for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
"I really appreciate the US support for the destruction of Hamas and the return of our hostages. After intensive discussions with President [of the United States Joe] Biden and his people, we received full support for a ground entry [into the Gaza Strip] and containment of international pressure aimed at ending the war. Yes, there are disputes about the 'day after Hamas,' and I hope that we will come to an agreement here," Netanyahu said in a video address posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"I want to make my position clear — I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo. I will not allow that, after the enormous sacrifices among our citizens and soldiers, we allow those in the Gaza Strip who support terrorism, finance terrorism. Gaza will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahastan," the PM added.
Israel will not allow the Palestinian movements Hamas or Fatah rule in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reaffirmed.