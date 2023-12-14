https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-b-2-stealth-bomber-diverted-to-uk-during-round-trip-mission---reports-1115587369.html

US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports

This week a US-made B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landed at the Fairford British air base, where it had to divert to during a round-trip mission from its Whiteman AFB home base in Missouri, media reported on Thursday.

2023-12-14T14:53+0000

On Wednesday, the B-2A Spirit 82-1066 “Spirit of America” bomber was flying home alongside another B-2 bomber after taking part in an exercise over the North Sea, The Aviationist news website reported. The pair was to refuel midair, but only one tanker aircraft came to meet them, leading the "Spirit of America" to divert to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford (a station in Gloucestershire, UK), whereas the second stealth bomber continued on its way to its home base. According to the reports, it is the first time this particular bomber has landed in the United Kingdom.

