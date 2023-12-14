International
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports
This week a US-made B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landed at the Fairford British air base, where it had to divert to during a round-trip mission from its Whiteman AFB home base in Missouri, media reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the B-2A Spirit 82-1066 “Spirit of America” bomber was flying home alongside another B-2 bomber after taking part in an exercise over the North Sea, The Aviationist news website reported. The pair was to refuel midair, but only one tanker aircraft came to meet them, leading the "Spirit of America" to divert to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford (a station in Gloucestershire, UK), whereas the second stealth bomber continued on its way to its home base. According to the reports, it is the first time this particular bomber has landed in the United Kingdom.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This week a US-made B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landed at the Fairford British air base, where it had to divert to during a round-trip mission from its Whiteman AFB home base in Missouri, media reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the B-2A Spirit 82-1066 “Spirit of America” bomber was flying home alongside another B-2 bomber after taking part in an exercise over the North Sea, The Aviationist news website reported.
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings out of Whiteman Air Force Base, performs a flyover of Barnes-Jewish Hospital to honor healthcare professionals and essential employees fighting against the coronavirus Friday, May 8, 2020, in St. Louis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2023
Military
US B-2 Spirit Bomber Conducts ‘Historic’ Hot Pit Refueling in Norway
30 August, 17:22 GMT
The pair was to refuel midair, but only one tanker aircraft came to meet them, leading the "Spirit of America" to divert to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford (a station in Gloucestershire, UK), whereas the second stealth bomber continued on its way to its home base. According to the reports, it is the first time this particular bomber has landed in the United Kingdom.
