https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-b-2-stealth-bomber-diverted-to-uk-during-round-trip-mission---reports-1115587369.html
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports
This week a US-made B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landed at the Fairford British air base, where it had to divert to during a round-trip mission from its Whiteman AFB home base in Missouri, media reported on Thursday.
2023-12-14T14:53+0000
2023-12-14T14:53+0000
2023-12-14T14:53+0000
united kingdom (uk)
north sea
b-2 bomber
missouri
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113327264_0:73:751:495_1920x0_80_0_0_6c73763a00bc5a5f823263fc8347ac45.jpg
On Wednesday, the B-2A Spirit 82-1066 “Spirit of America” bomber was flying home alongside another B-2 bomber after taking part in an exercise over the North Sea, The Aviationist news website reported. The pair was to refuel midair, but only one tanker aircraft came to meet them, leading the "Spirit of America" to divert to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford (a station in Gloucestershire, UK), whereas the second stealth bomber continued on its way to its home base. According to the reports, it is the first time this particular bomber has landed in the United Kingdom.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/us-b-2-spirit-bomber-conducts-historic-hot-pit-refueling-in-norway-1112996919.html
united kingdom (uk)
north sea
missouri
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113327264_22:0:689:500_1920x0_80_0_0_c18888db1ff87aa97daf7a2edb901ee2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
b-2a spirit bomber, b-2a 82-1066 bomber, spirit of america bomber, us bomber, us military excersize, us-uk military drills, military drills over the north sea, missouri, royal air force, raf, raf fairford, uk, gloucestershire
b-2a spirit bomber, b-2a 82-1066 bomber, spirit of america bomber, us bomber, us military excersize, us-uk military drills, military drills over the north sea, missouri, royal air force, raf, raf fairford, uk, gloucestershire
US B-2 Stealth Bomber Diverted to UK During Round-Trip Mission - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This week a US-made B-2 Spirit stealth bomber landed at the Fairford British air base, where it had to divert to during a round-trip mission from its Whiteman AFB home base in Missouri, media reported on Thursday.