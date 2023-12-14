https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-house-passes-2024-defense-policy-bill-despite-concerns-about-surveillance-authority-1115589030.html

US House Passes 2024 Defense Policy Bill Despite Concerns About Surveillance Authority

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), despite concerns from some lawmakers about a surveillance authority extension included in the bill.

The House of Representatives passed a reconciled version of the NDAA in a vote of 310-118, with two-thirds support required for passage. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for finalization. The legislation cleared both the House and Senate despite concerns in both chambers of Congress about an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 surveillance powers included in the bill without reforms to the program.

