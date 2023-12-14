International
US House Passes 2024 Defense Policy Bill Despite Concerns About Surveillance Authority
US House Passes 2024 Defense Policy Bill Despite Concerns About Surveillance Authority
The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), despite concerns from some lawmakers about a surveillance authority extension included in the bill.
The House of Representatives passed a reconciled version of the NDAA in a vote of 310-118, with two-thirds support required for passage. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for finalization. The legislation cleared both the House and Senate despite concerns in both chambers of Congress about an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 surveillance powers included in the bill without reforms to the program.
16:01 GMT 14.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), despite concerns from some lawmakers about a surveillance authority extension included in the bill.
The House of Representatives passed a reconciled version of the NDAA in a vote of 310-118, with two-thirds support required for passage. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for finalization.

The 2024 NDAA supports $883.7 billion in national defense funding; previous versions of the legislation put topline national defense spending at $886 billion, but funding levels have since shifted, a Senate Armed Services Committee spokesperson told Sputnik.

The legislation cleared both the House and Senate despite concerns in both chambers of Congress about an extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 surveillance powers included in the bill without reforms to the program.
