US Reportedly Collecting Intel on Israeli Military Operations, Impact in Gaza
US Reportedly Collecting Intel on Israeli Military Operations, Impact in Gaza
The US is reportedly collecting intelligence on Israel’s military operations in Gaza and their potential impact on civilians.
2023-12-14
2023-12-14T23:48+0000
2023-12-14T23:45+0000
The US is gathering information and developing intelligence assessments on both Israel and Hamas’ activities in Gaza, US media reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The US State Department is reportedly specifically collecting reports of potential Israeli legal violations through the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance system. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that Israel was indiscriminately bombing Gaza, although White House and Pentagon officials have declined to confirm his assessment. However, Biden was likely referring to real information provided by the intelligence community, the report said. The Biden administration has reportedly shared some of the intelligence with members of the US Congress.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is reportedly collecting intelligence on Israel’s military operations in Gaza and their potential impact on civilians.
The US is gathering information and developing intelligence assessments on both Israel and Hamas’ activities in Gaza, US media reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The US State Department is reportedly specifically collecting reports of potential Israeli legal violations through the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance system.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that Israel was indiscriminately bombing Gaza, although White House and Pentagon officials have declined to confirm his assessment. However, Biden was likely referring to real information provided by the intelligence community, the report said.
The Biden administration has reportedly shared some of the intelligence with members of the US Congress.