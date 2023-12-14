https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-reportedly-collecting-intel-on-israeli-military-operations-impact-in-gaza-1115595483.html

US Reportedly Collecting Intel on Israeli Military Operations, Impact in Gaza

US Reportedly Collecting Intel on Israeli Military Operations, Impact in Gaza

The US is reportedly collecting intelligence on Israel’s military operations in Gaza and their potential impact on civilians.

2023-12-14T23:48+0000

2023-12-14T23:48+0000

2023-12-14T23:45+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

us

joe biden

hamas

pentagon

white house

israel

intelligence

us intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114672775_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8155210c7ef4e95998f12b14d27453.jpg

The US is gathering information and developing intelligence assessments on both Israel and Hamas’ activities in Gaza, US media reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The US State Department is reportedly specifically collecting reports of potential Israeli legal violations through the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance system. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that Israel was indiscriminately bombing Gaza, although White House and Pentagon officials have declined to confirm his assessment. However, Biden was likely referring to real information provided by the intelligence community, the report said. The Biden administration has reportedly shared some of the intelligence with members of the US Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/flooding-underground-tunnels-in-gaza-may-have-long-term-humanitarian-impact---unhrc-1115589802.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, us intelligence, us collecting intel on israeli military operations, us surveillance ops in middle east