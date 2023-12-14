International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/flooding-underground-tunnels-in-gaza-may-have-long-term-humanitarian-impact---unhrc-1115589802.html
Flooding Underground Tunnels in Gaza May Have Long-Term Humanitarian Impact - UNHRC
Flooding Underground Tunnels in Gaza May Have Long-Term Humanitarian Impact - UNHRC
Israel's flooding of Palestinian armed group Hamas's underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater may have long-term humanitarian consequences, UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that any military operation must be conducted in accordance with international law.
2023-12-14T17:13+0000
2023-12-14T17:13+0000
world
middle east
scott laurence
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
un human rights council
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115163243_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eca6ce656d1f7ad0a691f2e022f7cd6a.jpg
On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the Israeli military had started pumping seawater into a vast network of tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The spokesperson also said that any military attack "must be justified in terms of military necessity, precaution and proportionality" and should not cause excessive damage and harm to civilians or civilian objects. UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings said on Wednesday that there was a risk of buildings and roads collapsing because of the increased pressure and infiltration of seawater into Gaza, if the information on the flooding of the tunnels were to be confirmed. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,500 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/stark-difference-between-ukraine--gaza-obvious-expert-says-1115579699.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115163243_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49f0bcc85e919c02c6082253063d4a45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza, palestine, hamas, israel, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-isarel conflict, ground operation in gaza, israeli strikes on gaza, hamas tunnels, hamas underground tunnels, hamas hiding in gaza, october 7 attack, missile attack on israel, un human rights council, unhrc, un stance on gaza
gaza, palestine, hamas, israel, hamas-israel conflict, palestine-isarel conflict, ground operation in gaza, israeli strikes on gaza, hamas tunnels, hamas underground tunnels, hamas hiding in gaza, october 7 attack, missile attack on israel, un human rights council, unhrc, un stance on gaza

Flooding Underground Tunnels in Gaza May Have Long-Term Humanitarian Impact - UNHRC

17:13 GMT 14.12.2023
© AP Photo / Victor R. CaivanoИзраильский солдат стоит в подземном туннеле, обнаруженном под больницей Шифа в городе Газа
Израильский солдат стоит в подземном туннеле, обнаруженном под больницей Шифа в городе Газа - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Israel's flooding of Palestinian armed group Hamas's underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater may have long-term humanitarian consequences, UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that any military operation must be conducted in accordance with international law.
On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the Israeli military had started pumping seawater into a vast network of tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"We fear a number of adverse human rights impacts, some long term, from pumping large quantities of salt water underground," Laurence told Sputnik.
The spokesperson also said that any military attack "must be justified in terms of military necessity, precaution and proportionality" and should not cause excessive damage and harm to civilians or civilian objects.
"Neither may an attack render useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, nor be used where widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment may be expected to be caused," Laurence added.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings said on Wednesday that there was a risk of buildings and roads collapsing because of the increased pressure and infiltration of seawater into Gaza, if the information on the flooding of the tunnels were to be confirmed.
A Palestinian man walks amidst debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
Analysis
‘Stark Difference Between Ukraine & Gaza Obvious,’ Expert Says
13:19 GMT
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,500 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала