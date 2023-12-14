https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-treasury-secretary-to-take-second-trip-to-china-next-year-1115585375.html

US Treasury Secretary to Take Second Trip to China Next Year

Janet Yellen will confirm Thursday that she plans to take a second trip to China in her role as US treasury secretary next year.

“Next year…I plan to take my second trip to China as Treasury Secretary, where a significant portion of the agenda will focus on discussing difficult areas of concern with my counterpart,” Yellen will say at a US-China Business Council event, according to advance remarks provided to the press. Yellen will also outline the US’s three main priorities next year in terms of responsibly managing its economic relationship with China: establishing resilient communications to avoid escalating disagreements and shocks; pressing for clarity on China’s economic policies to better inform the US’s own decisions; and facilitating exchanges between financial regulators to better respond to financial stressors. Yellen took her first trip as US treasury secretary to China in July to help ease growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

