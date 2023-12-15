https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/arizona-deploys-national-guard-to-us-mexico-border-over-spike-in-illegal-border-crossings-1115614302.html

Arizona Deploys National Guard to US-Mexico Border Over Spike in Illegal Border Crossings

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is deploying National Guard troops to the state's border with Mexico as it struggles to deal with a heavy flow of illegal migrants, the governor's office said in a press release.

"One week after her letter to President Biden asking him to reassign the Arizona National Guard to re-open the Lukeville Port of Entry, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order to carry out the next step in Operation SECURE, mobilizing the National Guard to southern Arizona," the release said on Friday. "There, they will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies with enforcement activities, including fentanyl interdiction, analytical support, and human trafficking enforcement efforts." The National Guard troops will be stationed at multiple locations along Arizona's southern border with Mexico, including near both the Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing, the release noted. Hobbs said in the release that Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border, Hobbs added, noting the Biden White House has yet discuss potential border security reimbursement for the Copper State.

