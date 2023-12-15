International
Guyana, Venezuela Agree Not to Use Force to Resolve Essequibo Dispute
Venezuela and Guyana have agreed not to threaten or use force in any circumstances to settle the dispute over the Essequibo territory and resolve any controversies within international law, including the 1966 Geneva Agreement, the countries' joint statement, published by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, showed Thursday.
"Guyana and Venezuela, directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States ... Agreed that any controversies between the two States will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement dated February 17, 1966," the joint statement read. The sides also agreed to meet in Brazil within the next three months to "consider any matter with implications for the territory in dispute" and immediately establish a joint commission on the level of foreign minister and technical persons to address the dispute. Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Maduro met Thursday in the island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the aegis of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Caribbean Community to defuse tensions around the disputed region of Essequibo. Following the talks, the press office of Venezuela's leader said Maduro and Ali have agreed to "continue dialogue to resolve the dispute over the Essequibo territory."
Guyana, Venezuela Agree Not to Use Force to Resolve Essequibo Dispute

04:42 GMT 15.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / MARTIN SILVAAerial view of the Rupununi Savannah in western Guyana, near the border with Brazil and Venezuela, taken on April 12, 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela and Guyana have agreed not to threaten or use force in any circumstances to settle the dispute over the Essequibo territory and resolve any controversies within international law, including the 1966 Geneva Agreement, the countries' joint statement, published by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, showed Thursday.
"Guyana and Venezuela, directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States ... Agreed that any controversies between the two States will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement dated February 17, 1966," the joint statement read.
The sides also agreed to meet in Brazil within the next three months to "consider any matter with implications for the territory in dispute" and immediately establish a joint commission on the level of foreign minister and technical persons to address the dispute.
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Maduro met Thursday in the island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the aegis of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Caribbean Community to defuse tensions around the disputed region of Essequibo. Following the talks, the press office of Venezuela's leader said Maduro and Ali have agreed to "continue dialogue to resolve the dispute over the Essequibo territory."
