https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/idf-reveals-forces-mistakenly-killed-three-israeli-hostages-in-gaza-1115612647.html

IDF Reveals Forces 'Mistakenly' Killed Three Israeli Hostages in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) admitted on Friday that the service had mistakenly identified three hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a threat and opened fire, killing all three.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.The bodies of the three individuals, two of who were identified by the IDF as Samer Talalka and Yotam Haim, have since been recovered by Israeli forces. The third individual was not publicly identified at the family's request."Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field," the IDF said in a statement. "The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home."The trio were said to have been taken into custody by Hamas from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 surprise attack.A "review" of the incident has been launched.Since early October, Israel has detailed that upwards of 1,000 Israelis have been killed in hostilities, with nearly 250 civilians and soldiers having been taken hostage by Hamas. To date, more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed amid ongoing bombing campaigns on Gaza, including nearly 8,000 children.

