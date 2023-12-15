https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/no-chance-us-house-will-reconvene-early-to-work-on-supplemental-aid-like-senate---source-1115612860.html

'No Chance' US House Will Reconvene Early to Work on Supplemental Aid Like Senate - Source

There is no chance the House of Representatives will reconvene early during the holiday break to work on the national security supplemental package, a congressional source told Sputnik.

"No chance the House will come back early," the source said on Friday. House lawmakers departed Washington on Thursday to begin their holiday recess through January 3. The Senate, which was set to go on recess on Friday, will instead reconvene next week with hopes of reaching a deal on passing the supplemental package that includes more aid for Ukraine and Israel. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could vote on the supplemental bill sometime next week if a deal is reached between Senate Republicans and Democrats and the White House.

