'No Chance' US House Will Reconvene Early to Work on Supplemental Aid Like Senate - Source

There is no chance the House of Representatives will reconvene early during the holiday break to work on the national security supplemental package, a congressional source told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115422101_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_256272f08e8ca0779ebc31cc74bcd0fc.jpg
"No chance the House will come back early," the source said on Friday. House lawmakers departed Washington on Thursday to begin their holiday recess through January 3. The Senate, which was set to go on recess on Friday, will instead reconvene next week with hopes of reaching a deal on passing the supplemental package that includes more aid for Ukraine and Israel. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could vote on the supplemental bill sometime next week if a deal is reached between Senate Republicans and Democrats and the White House.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - There is no chance the House of Representatives will reconvene early during the holiday break to work on the national security supplemental package, a congressional source told Sputnik.
"No chance the House will come back early," the source said on Friday.
"The Senate doesn’t dictate the will of the House."
House lawmakers departed Washington on Thursday to begin their holiday recess through January 3. The Senate, which was set to go on recess on Friday, will instead reconvene next week with hopes of reaching a deal on passing the supplemental package that includes more aid for Ukraine and Israel.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could vote on the supplemental bill sometime next week if a deal is reached between Senate Republicans and Democrats and the White House.
Senate Republicans blocked the supplemental bill from advancing last week because it lacked "credible" immigration policy changes that would address the ongoing crisis on the US southern border.
However, media reported that the White House appears ready to agree to support stricter immigration policy changes.