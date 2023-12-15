International
US House Starts Holiday Break Without Deal on Supplemental Funding, Border Security
US House Starts Holiday Break Without Deal on Supplemental Funding, Border Security
The House of Representatives is entering its scheduled break for the winter holiday season without reaching a deal with the Senate on the Biden’s administration’s supplemental funding request, to which Republican lawmakers have insisted Congress must attach stronger border security measures
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House of Representatives is entering its scheduled break for the winter holiday season without reaching a deal with the Senate on the Biden’s administration’s supplemental funding request, to which Republican lawmakers have insisted Congress must attach stronger border security measures.
In October, the Biden administration requested $106 billion in emergency funding to aid Ukraine and Israel, as well as bolster US military efforts in the Indo-Pacific region. The request also included some funding for US border security measures, but Republicans have opposed the request unless lawmakers include more stringent US southern border policies.
On Friday, House lawmakers adjourned for the week, with no more business days scheduled for December. However, the House of Representatives will meet in a pro-forma session on Tuesday.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that the lower chamber of Congress will not wait around for the Senate to propose an agreement.

"For some reason, the Biden Administration waited until this week to even begin negotiations with Congress on the border issue. While that work should continue, the House will not wait around to receive and debate a rushed product," Johnson said in a statement on X (former Twitter).

On Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will remain in session next week to vote on the supplemental funding request. Schumer has contended that if Republican lawmakers were serious about addressing border security, they would remain in Washington to work on a deal.
The White House has likewise urged lawmakers to remain in Washington to provide aid to Ukraine before the end of the year. Ukraine needs aid now, "not after the eggnog," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
Johnson said that he has consistently told Schumer and the White House that the United States must secure its own borders before those of a foreign country.
