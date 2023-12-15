International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
PoW Describes Mass Death of Ukrainian Soldiers Near Rabotino
PoW Describes Mass Death of Ukrainian Soldiers Near Rabotino
A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoned during the counteroffensive attack near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, lost 43 out of 48 soldiers killed in one day, Ukrainian POW Ivan Matvienko, who was trained at a NATO base in the UK, told Sputnik.
A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoned during the counteroffensive near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, suffered 43 out of 48 soldiers killed in one day, Ukrainian POW Ivan Matvienko, who was trained at a NATO base in the UK, told Sputnik.He added that they had undergone a month’s training before the attack, and were thrown into battle without reconnaissance.He added that during the three months of fighting between August and October, no more than 10 of the 200 men in his company, which had been trained in Britain, were left alive.In recent weeks, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported the successful repulsion of Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Zaporozhye, including the Rabotino area, with weekly Ukrainian losses ranging from 260 to 760 men. In total, from the beginning of October to the beginning of December, Kiev lost more than 4,300 servicemen and a large amount of equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, in the Zaporozhye direction.
ukraine
zaporozhye
kiev
russia
05:50 GMT 15.12.2023
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev throwing brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment into battle. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering huge casualties.
A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoned during the counteroffensive near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, suffered 43 out of 48 soldiers killed in one day, Ukrainian POW Ivan Matvienko, who was trained at a NATO base in the UK, told Sputnik.
He added that they had undergone a month’s training before the attack, and were thrown into battle without reconnaissance.

"We were sent to the attack on October 28 - two groups, there were only 40 of our company left by the time, maybe less," the POW said.

He added that during the three months of fighting between August and October, no more than 10 of the 200 men in his company, which had been trained in Britain, were left alive.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Airborne Forces Ex-Commander: NATO Counteroffensive Plan Bad, New Ukraine Strategy Worse
Yesterday, 16:13 GMT
In recent weeks, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported the successful repulsion of Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Zaporozhye, including the Rabotino area, with weekly Ukrainian losses ranging from 260 to 760 men. In total, from the beginning of October to the beginning of December, Kiev lost more than 4,300 servicemen and a large amount of equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, in the Zaporozhye direction.
