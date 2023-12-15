https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/pow-describes-mass-death-of-ukrainian-soldiers-near-rabotino-1115597679.html

PoW Describes Mass Death of Ukrainian Soldiers Near Rabotino

A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoned during the counteroffensive attack near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, lost 43 out of 48 soldiers killed in one day, Ukrainian POW Ivan Matvienko, who was trained at a NATO base in the UK, told Sputnik.

A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, abandoned during the counteroffensive near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, suffered 43 out of 48 soldiers killed in one day, Ukrainian POW Ivan Matvienko, who was trained at a NATO base in the UK, told Sputnik.He added that they had undergone a month’s training before the attack, and were thrown into battle without reconnaissance.He added that during the three months of fighting between August and October, no more than 10 of the 200 men in his company, which had been trained in Britain, were left alive.In recent weeks, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported the successful repulsion of Ukrainian attacks in the direction of Zaporozhye, including the Rabotino area, with weekly Ukrainian losses ranging from 260 to 760 men. In total, from the beginning of October to the beginning of December, Kiev lost more than 4,300 servicemen and a large amount of equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, in the Zaporozhye direction.

